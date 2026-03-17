3 Little-Known Perks of the Venture X Credit Card
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card just got awarded our Best Travel Credit Card of 2026. And while most folks talk about the $300 travel credit or airport lounge access, there are a few hidden gems that may surprise you.
If you've already got the card -- or you're considering applying -- these lesser-known benefits might make you love it even more.
1. Get extra value from luxury hotel stays
If you enjoy staying somewhere a little nicer when you travel, the Capital One Venture X Card comes with a perk that can make those trips feel even more special.
When you book a hotel or vacation rental through Capital One's Premier Collection, you'll receive a $100 experience credit to use during your stay.
This credit can be used for things like dining, spa treatments, or unique experiences offered by the property. Think resort dinners, massages, or local excursions -- the fun stuff you want to try while you're on vacay.
On top of the credit, Premier Collection bookings often include additional benefits like:
- Room upgrades when available
- Early check-in and late checkout when available
- Complimentary breakfast for two at select properties
If you already plan to stay somewhere nice for a vacation or special occasion, these perks can easily offset a chunk of the cost while making the experience feel more VIP.
2. Enjoy Hertz elite status when you rent a car
Another underrated Capital One Venture X Card benefit is getting complimentary Hertz President's Circle® status.
This is the highest tier of elite status with Hertz, with perks like:
- You can skip the rental counter
- Get guaranteed upgrades on most rentals
- Choose from the widest selection of vehicles
- Earn bonus Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® points
- Get a free additional driver
This perk is automatically available to eligible Capital One Venture X Card holders -- just activate the benefit through your Capital One account.
For frequent travelers (or even just one big trip per year), this kind of time-saving, stress-reducing upgrade makes a difference.
3. Protect your phone from damage or theft
Many top rewards cards offer cellphone protection -- but it's surprising how often people forget it's there, or don't take the simple steps to activate it.
There is a $50 deductible, but that's tiny compared to the price of a smartphone repair or replacement these days.
Take full advantage of your Capital One Venture X Card
The Capital One Venture X Card comes with a $395 annual fee -- but it's surprisingly easy to justify. Between the $300 annual travel credit and 10,000 bonus miles each year (worth $100 in travel), you're already breaking even without doing much.
That said, some of the best perks are easy to miss. If you spend just 30 minutes exploring the full benefit package, you might uncover perks you didn't even know you had.
Read our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review and apply today.
Our Research Expert
For Capital One products listed on this page, some of the benefits may be provided by Visa® or Mastercard® and may vary by product. See the respective Guide to Benefits for details, as terms and exclusions apply
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.