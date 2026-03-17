3 Little-Known Perks of the Venture X Credit Card

The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card just got awarded our Best Travel Credit Card of 2026. And while most folks talk about the $300 travel credit or airport lounge access, there are a few hidden gems that may surprise you.

If you've already got the card -- or you're considering applying -- these lesser-known benefits might make you love it even more.

1. Get extra value from luxury hotel stays

If you enjoy staying somewhere a little nicer when you travel, the Capital One Venture X Card comes with a perk that can make those trips feel even more special.

When you book a hotel or vacation rental through Capital One's Premier Collection, you'll receive a $100 experience credit to use during your stay.

This credit can be used for things like dining, spa treatments, or unique experiences offered by the property. Think resort dinners, massages, or local excursions -- the fun stuff you want to try while you're on vacay.

On top of the credit, Premier Collection bookings often include additional benefits like:

Room upgrades when available

Early check-in and late checkout when available

Complimentary breakfast for two at select properties

If you already plan to stay somewhere nice for a vacation or special occasion, these perks can easily offset a chunk of the cost while making the experience feel more VIP.

2. Enjoy Hertz elite status when you rent a car

Another underrated Capital One Venture X Card benefit is getting complimentary Hertz President's Circle® status.

This is the highest tier of elite status with Hertz, with perks like:

You can skip the rental counter

Get guaranteed upgrades on most rentals

Choose from the widest selection of vehicles

Earn bonus Hertz Gold Plus Rewards® points

Get a free additional driver

This perk is automatically available to eligible Capital One Venture X Card holders -- just activate the benefit through your Capital One account.

For frequent travelers (or even just one big trip per year), this kind of time-saving, stress-reducing upgrade makes a difference.