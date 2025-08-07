3 Little-Known Reasons the Citi Strata Elite Can't Beat the Amex Platinum (but Might Still Be Worth It)

I've owned The Platinum Card® from American Express before, and it's kind of the darling of luxury travel cards. But there's a new kid on the block that's putting up a big fight: the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.

Both are worth considering if you're in the market for big travel rewards. They're packed with VIP perks, spending credits, and plenty of ways to earn points.

That said, here are three clear upper hands the Amex Platinum Card still has over the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.

1. Faster airport security

Amex Platinum Card holders get a CLEAR® Plus credit of up to $199 every year, which can cover the membership cost of the program in full. Terms apply.

If you're not familiar with CLEAR, it's basically TSA PreCheck on steroids. Like a VIP fast-lane security program that zips you to the front of TSA lines. Right now it's available in more than 50 airports.

I can't count how many times this has saved me and my family. Sometimes it helps skip a mild inconvenience like a massive security line. Other times, without it, we'd have missed our flight!

Both the Amex Platinum Card and the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card offer up to $120 in Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credits. Terms apply. But Amex takes it a step further with an entirely different level of VIP security fast track.