3 Little-Known Reasons the Citi Strata Elite Can't Beat the Amex Platinum (but Might Still Be Worth It)
I've owned The Platinum Card® from American Express before, and it's kind of the darling of luxury travel cards. But there's a new kid on the block that's putting up a big fight: the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.
Both are worth considering if you're in the market for big travel rewards. They're packed with VIP perks, spending credits, and plenty of ways to earn points.
That said, here are three clear upper hands the Amex Platinum Card still has over the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card.
1. Faster airport security
Amex Platinum Card holders get a CLEAR® Plus credit of up to $199 every year, which can cover the membership cost of the program in full. Terms apply.
If you're not familiar with CLEAR, it's basically TSA PreCheck on steroids. Like a VIP fast-lane security program that zips you to the front of TSA lines. Right now it's available in more than 50 airports.
I can't count how many times this has saved me and my family. Sometimes it helps skip a mild inconvenience like a massive security line. Other times, without it, we'd have missed our flight!
Both the Amex Platinum Card and the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card offer up to $120 in Global Entry® or TSA PreCheck® application fee credits. Terms apply. But Amex takes it a step further with an entirely different level of VIP security fast track.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$695
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year. Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®.
- $200 Hotel Credit: Get up to $200 back in statement credits each year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings through American Express Travel using your Platinum Card®. The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $240 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $20 back in statement credits each month on eligible purchases made with your Platinum Card® on one or more of the following: Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN+, Hulu, The New York Times, Peacock, and The Wall Street Journal. Enrollment required.
- Enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection, with over $500 of annual value if you visit Centurion Lounges and each of our partner lounges including Delta Sky Club® lounges when flying an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations) , select Lufthansa lounges when flying Lufthansa, Plaza Premium lounges and Escape Lounges, and enroll in Priority Pass Select. See terms.
- A Walmart+ membership can get you free shipping with no order minimum on eligible items shipped by Walmart. Use your Platinum Card® to pay for a monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) and receive one statement credit for up to $12.95 (plus applicable taxes. Plus Ups not eligible) each month. Free Shipping excludes most Marketplace items, freight & certain location surcharges. Paramount+ Essential plan only, separate registration required.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees are charged by the airline to your Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- $200 Uber Cash: Platinum Card® Members can ride or dine in style with $15 in Uber Cash each month, plus a bonus $20 in December after adding their Card to their Uber account. Use your Uber Cash on rides and orders in the U.S. when you select an Amex Card for your transaction.
- $199 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. Receive up to $199 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for your CLEAR Plus Membership (subject to auto-renewal) with the Platinum Card®.
- Receive either a $120 statement credit every 4 years for a Global Entry application fee or a statement credit up to $85 every 4.5 years for a TSA PreCheck® (through a TSA official enrollment provider) application fee, when charged to your Platinum Card®. Card Members approved for Global Entry will also receive access to TSA PreCheck at no additional cost.
- Shop Saks with Platinum: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases in Saks Fifth Avenue stores or at saks.com on your Platinum Card®. That's up to $50 in statement credits semi-annually. Enrollment required.
- Use Global Dining Access by Resy to access premium dining experiences. Receive Priority Notify and unlock insider access to some of the world's most sought-after restaurants with Global Dining Access by Resy. Download the Resy iOS app or log into Resy.com and add your Platinum Card® to your Resy profile to take advantage of your special benefits and discover restaurants near you.
- $695 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. Uber credits add real everyday value
The Amex Platinum Card also gives you up to $15 in monthly Uber Cash credits, plus a $20 bonus in December ($200 total in a year). Terms apply.
And these aren't just for car rides… You can use the credits for Uber Eats orders, too!
So for all you foodies out there, this perk slots into your normal life. It's one of the more useful credits from luxury cards that apply to most folks who order food or rideshare occasionally. Apply for the Amex Platinum Card now to start taking advantage of this perk, plus lots more!
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card's credits are solid, but definitely more niche. It does offer a $200 "Splurge Credit," which can be customized a bit, but it's not nearly as flexible for day-to-day use.
3. Centurion Lounges are a cut above
I'm a sucker for a good airport lounge, and I've never visited an Amex Centurion Lounge that I didn't really feel relaxed in.
Yes, sometimes there's a waitlist to get in, but it's rare. More often than not, I have been sitting comfortably with a mimosa (or two -- shhh!) while everyone else is crammed up next to the departure gate getting blasted by the loud overhead announcements.
To be fair, Citi Strata Elite℠ Card holders do get access to Priority Pass lounges, which are also great. There are 1,500+ of them worldwide! Still an amazing perk that can totally upgrade your airport experience.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
21.24% - 29.24% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
1.5X-12X points
Annual Fee
$595
Welcome Offer Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening.
80,000 bonus points
-
The Citi Strata Elite℠ Card is a premium travel card packed with earning power and high-end perks — ideal for frequent travelers who want to rack up points fast. You’ll earn up to 12X points on bookings made through cititravel.com and up to 6X on weekend dining with CitiNights℠. Add in a $300 annual hotel credit and an 80,000-point welcome bonus, and the $595 annual fee can quickly pay for itself if you take full advantage of the benefits.Read Full Review
-
- Travel and dining rewards
- Hotel credit
- Welcome offer
- No foreign transaction fee
- Annual fee
- No 0% intro APR offer
-
- Earn 80,000 bonus Points after spending $4,000 in the first 3 months of account opening
- Earn 12 Points per $1 spent on Hotels, Car Rentals, and Attractions booked on cititravel.com and 6 Points per $1 spent on Air Travel booked on cititravel.com
- Earn 6 Points per $1 spent at Restaurants including Restaurant Delivery Services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 Points per $1 spent any other time
- Earn 1.5 Points per $1 spent on All Other Purchases
- Up to $300 Annual Hotel Benefit: Each calendar year, enjoy up to $300 off a hotel stay of two nights or more when booked through cititravel.com.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
Honestly, both cards are luxurious
All that said, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card has unique value. It's slightly cheaper at $595 per year (versus $695 for the Amex Platinum Card -- see rates and fees) and has a few really interesting draws:
- High travel rewards: Earn 12X points on on hotels, car rentals, and attractions booked on cititravel.com.
- Exclusive airline transfer: It's the only major card that lets you transfer points to American Airlines' AAdvantage program.
- Boosted restaurant rewards: You can earn 6X points at restaurants including restaurant delivery services on CitiNights℠ purchases, every Friday and Saturday from 6 PM to 6 AM ET. Earn 3 points per $1 spent any other time.
If you're loyal to American Airlines or spend heavily on hotels and rental cars, the Citi Strata Elite℠ Card could still be a good fit. Click here to apply now (see rates and fees).
If you're serious about maximizing travel rewards, think through which perks you'll actually use.
The annual fees on either card aren't small. So the "best" card for you is the one that has rewards that match your lifestyle.
Explore all of the best travel cards in 2025 and start earning perks that fit your lifestyle.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
For rates and fees for the The Platinum Card® from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.