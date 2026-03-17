3 Little-Known Travel Perks of the Amex Platinum
The American Express Platinum Card® doesn't exactly fly under the radar. It's one of the most well-known travel cards out there -- and one of the most valuable, with over $3,500 in annual perks. It's also one of the most expensive, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
But that doesn't mean everyone knows about every perk. I've been writing about credit cards for years, and even I still learn new things about the Platinum Card® here and there.
Here are three little-known travel perks of the Platinum Card® that make this card even more valuable.
1. $200 in annual airline fee credits
You probably know how the Platinum Card® comes with premium earning rates on travel and lounge access worldwide. But it can also help save you on the little things during your next flight.
The Platinum Card® comes with up to $200 a year in credits to cover incidental airline fees. All you have to do is choose one qualifying airline for that year and pay incidental fees with your card. Then, you'll get automatically reimbursed up to $200 a year. Terms apply.
That means $200 a year to cover things like:
- Checked bags
- Seat upgrades or preferred seating
- In-flight wifi and entertainment
- Snacks and drinks
- Change or cancellation fees
2. Premium Global Assist Hotline
This is one of those perks that you hope you never have to use -- but if you do, you'll definitely be glad it's there.
Platinum Card® holders have access to the Premium Global Assist Hotline, a 24/7 service that offers emergency support while traveling more than 100 miles from home. Terms apply.
Key benefits include:
- Emergency transportation: Help arranging flights, car rentals, and more.
- Travel disruption support: Guidance for missed connections, flight delays, or other travel changes.
- Lost items and luggage assistance: Help locating nearby assistance and navigating replacement procedures.
- Medical referrals: Connections with local doctors, hospitals, or urgent care facilities.
- Legal support: Referrals for lawyers or other guidance if you encounter legal issues.
You might think none of the above will ever happen to you -- until it does. When that day comes, your Platinum Card® can help.
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Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
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The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
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- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $12,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges.* As of 07/2025.
- $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Experience the latest shows, news and recipes. Get up to $25 in statement credits each month when you use your Platinum Card® for eligible purchases on Disney+, a Disney+ bundle, ESPN streaming services, Hulu, The New York Times, Paramount+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV when you purchase directly from one or more of the providers. Enrollment required.
- $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: Get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® to make eligible purchases with Resy, including dining purchases at U.S. Resy restaurants. Enrollment required. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you.
- $209 CLEAR+ Credit: CLEAR+ helps get you to your gate faster by using your face to verify you are you at 55+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR+ Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR+ with your Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.* Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
3. Hotel elite status
This one should be talked about way more, in my opinion. With the Platinum Card®, you'll automatically unlock elite status at two major hotel chains: Hilton Honors Gold and Marriott Bonvoy Gold. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. That means benefits like:
Hilton Honors Gold
- Complimentary breakfast
- Room upgrades when available
- An 80% bonus on all Hilton Honors points you earn
- Every 5th night free on reward stays booked with points
Marriott Bonvoy Gold
- Room upgrades when available
- 25% more Marriott Bonvoy points on eligible purchases
- Late checkout up to 2 p.m.
With the Platinum Card®, travelers can unlock premium hotel experiences without paying through the nose to get them. It's just one more way you can get thousands of dollars in value with your card every year.
Want to travel in luxury on your next vacation? Click here to learn more about the American Express Platinum Card® and apply today.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool recommends Marriott International. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here