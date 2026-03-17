3 Little-Known Travel Perks of the Amex Platinum

The American Express Platinum Card® doesn't exactly fly under the radar. It's one of the most well-known travel cards out there -- and one of the most valuable, with over $3,500 in annual perks. It's also one of the most expensive, with an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

But that doesn't mean everyone knows about every perk. I've been writing about credit cards for years, and even I still learn new things about the Platinum Card® here and there.

Here are three little-known travel perks of the Platinum Card® that make this card even more valuable.

1. $200 in annual airline fee credits

You probably know how the Platinum Card® comes with premium earning rates on travel and lounge access worldwide. But it can also help save you on the little things during your next flight.

The Platinum Card® comes with up to $200 a year in credits to cover incidental airline fees. All you have to do is choose one qualifying airline for that year and pay incidental fees with your card. Then, you'll get automatically reimbursed up to $200 a year. Terms apply.

That means $200 a year to cover things like:

Checked bags

Seat upgrades or preferred seating

In-flight wifi and entertainment

Snacks and drinks

Change or cancellation fees

2. Premium Global Assist Hotline

This is one of those perks that you hope you never have to use -- but if you do, you'll definitely be glad it's there.

Platinum Card® holders have access to the Premium Global Assist Hotline, a 24/7 service that offers emergency support while traveling more than 100 miles from home. Terms apply.

Key benefits include:

Emergency transportation : Help arranging flights, car rentals, and more.

: Help arranging flights, car rentals, and more. Travel disruption support : Guidance for missed connections, flight delays, or other travel changes.

: Guidance for missed connections, flight delays, or other travel changes. Lost items and luggage assistance : Help locating nearby assistance and navigating replacement procedures.

: Help locating nearby assistance and navigating replacement procedures. Medical referrals : Connections with local doctors, hospitals, or urgent care facilities.

: Connections with local doctors, hospitals, or urgent care facilities. Legal support: Referrals for lawyers or other guidance if you encounter legal issues.

You might think none of the above will ever happen to you -- until it does. When that day comes, your Platinum Card® can help.