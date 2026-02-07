3 Little-Known Valentine's Day Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

Valentine's Day is the ultimate excuse to splurge. And if you're holding the American Express Platinum Card®, you've got access to name-brand gifts, hard-to-book dining, and luxury hotel perks most people can't touch.

Here are three benefits worth using on your boo -- and how to make the most of them.

1. Shop luxury gifts with Saks or lululemon credits

I've always thought the best gifts are the ones someone wouldn't normally buy for themselves.

That's where the Platinum Card® really helps, thanks to built-in credits at places like lululemon and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Here are two easy perks that come with the Platinum Card®:

$300 lululemon credit -- Get up to $75 back per quarter on purchases at lululemon.com or in U.S. stores

-- Get up to $75 back per quarter on purchases at lululemon.com or in U.S. stores $100 Saks credit -- Get up to $50 back semi-annually at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com

-- Get up to $50 back semi-annually at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com Terms apply

If you haven't used either of these yet, that's $125 in combined credits you can put towards high-end gifts at these places. Perfect for guys, girls, pets, or whoever you're Valentine is this year.

Just make sure you activate both in your Amex app before shopping -- enrollment is required.

Pro tip: If you're shopping online, check the deals sections on the store sites to stretch your credits even further.