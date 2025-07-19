3 Little‑Known Perks You Only Get With a High‑End Credit Card

When you think of luxury credit cards, big welcome bonuses and lounge access probably come to mind. But some of the most valuable benefits are the ones that fly under the radar.

Perks like travel insurance, free checked bags, and rental car coverage can quietly save you hundreds or thousands of dollars.

Here are three underrated benefits you'll only get with higher-end credit cards.

1. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

When a prepaid trip falls apart due to illness, weather, or other covered reasons, trip cancellation and interruption insurance can save you serious money. In short, if your trip is canceled due to circumstances beyond your control, this benefit has your back.

Depending on the travel card, you could get back money spent on flights, hotel stays, tours, cruises, and more. Some policies cover up to $10,000 per person, or even more for group bookings. And unlike standalone travel insurance, it's often included at no extra cost, just for booking with your card.

2. Priority boarding and free checked bags

These perks let you skip the scramble for overhead bins and avoid checked-bag fees, helping you cut down on your vacation stress factor.

Priority boarding lets you get on the plane earlier, making it easier to find overhead space and settle in before the flight. The free checked bag benefit, meanwhile, can easily save you $30 to $70 per person, each way. For families or frequent travelers, that can mean hundreds of dollars saved over a few trips.

If you're loyal to a specific airline, look for a cobranded travel card that will give you perks for the airline of your choice.

3. Auto rental insurance

Rental car insurance from the counter is expensive, often $10 to $30 per day. But many premium cards offer primary or secondary coverage that takes care of theft and damage if you decline the agency's coverage and pay with your card.

This perk, often referred to as a collision damage waiver (CDW), covers the rental vehicle itself -- not liability to others, but it can still prevent major out-of-pocket costs. Some cards even offer primary coverage, which means you don't have to file with your personal auto insurer first.

If you rent cars even a few times a year, this benefit can more than offset the annual fee of the card offering it.

High-end credit cards go beyond earning points -- they deliver real travel protection and convenience.

Even if you rarely check bags or cancel travel, these card perks are game-changers when plans go awry or unexpected fees pop up.