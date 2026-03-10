3 of Our Favorite Balance Transfer Cards Offering 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Right Now

Balance transfer cards are one of the most underused tools in personal finance. Up to 21 months of 0% intro APR is one of the longest runways you'll find right now -- enough time to pay off $6,000 in debt at just $286 a month with zero interest. My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers each year. These three earned spots on our 2026 best-of lists, and they all share that same rare intro APR window. 1. Citi Simplicity® Card -- our top pick for balance transfers Our team recently awarded the Citi Simplicity® Card the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 -- and it's easy to see why. Annual fee: $0. Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. After that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening. Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a high-interest balance who wants maximum time to methodically pay it down -- without any surprises along the way. This card has no late fees and no penalty APR, meaning one missed due date won't derail your whole payoff plan. The Citi Simplicity® Card is a laser-focused debt payoff tool -- no rewards, no frills, no surprises. I've seen friends save thousands in interest with it. The math speaks for itself.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Citi Simplicity® Card Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee No late fees No penalty APR Choose your own payment date No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock



2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- best for new purchases, too The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) took home our Best 0% Intro APR Card for 2026 award, and it earns that title with one standout feature: it gives you the same intro APR offer on both balance transfers and new purchases. Annual fee: $0. Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies. Who it's best for: Anyone juggling existing debt and expecting new purchases during the payoff period. If a home repair, medical bill, or big-ticket expense is on the horizon, this is the card that can give you interest relief on both without forcing you to choose. One thing to note: The balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 is on the higher end. It's not a dealbreaker though, because you usually save way more in interest than what the fee costs. Just something to factor into your savings math before you apply.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



3. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- lower long-term APR This card covers the same 21-month 0% intro APR ground as the Citi Simplicity® Card -- but with a couple of meaningful differences. Specifically, the fees are a touch higher, but long-term APR (after the intro period) is lower. Annual fee: $0. Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. After that you'll have a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening. Who it's best for: Anyone who honestly believes they might still have a remaining balance when the intro APR period ends. If there's a chance you'll be carrying something into the standard APR, having a lower ceiling on that rate is worth paying attention to. The goal with any balance transfer card is to exit the intro period completely debt-free. But life doesn't always cooperate. It's a small but real difference if you're being honest with yourself about the payoff timeline.

Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee , making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt. Plus, you can choose from any available payment date. That way, you can set up automatic payments that are aligned with your paycheck. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee Free credit score monitoring No rewards Foreign transaction fee High balance transfer fee

Card Details 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater Get free access to your FICO® Score online. With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more. No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.

