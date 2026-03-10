3 of Our Favorite Balance Transfer Cards Offering 21 Months of 0% Intro APR Right Now
Balance transfer cards are one of the most underused tools in personal finance.
Up to 21 months of 0% intro APR is one of the longest runways you'll find right now -- enough time to pay off $6,000 in debt at just $286 a month with zero interest.
My team at Motley Fool Money tracks hundreds of card offers each year. These three earned spots on our 2026 best-of lists, and they all share that same rare intro APR window.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card -- our top pick for balance transfers
Our team recently awarded the Citi Simplicity® Card the Best Balance Transfer Card of 2026 -- and it's easy to see why.
Annual fee: $0.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. After that a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.
Who it's best for: Anyone carrying a high-interest balance who wants maximum time to methodically pay it down -- without any surprises along the way. This card has no late fees and no penalty APR, meaning one missed due date won't derail your whole payoff plan.
The Citi Simplicity® Card is a laser-focused debt payoff tool -- no rewards, no frills, no surprises. I've seen friends save thousands in interest with it. The math speaks for itself.
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card -- best for new purchases, too
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) took home our Best 0% Intro APR Card for 2026 award, and it earns that title with one standout feature: it gives you the same intro APR offer on both balance transfers and new purchases.
Annual fee: $0.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies.
Who it's best for: Anyone juggling existing debt and expecting new purchases during the payoff period. If a home repair, medical bill, or big-ticket expense is on the horizon, this is the card that can give you interest relief on both without forcing you to choose.
One thing to note: The balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 is on the higher end. It's not a dealbreaker though, because you usually save way more in interest than what the fee costs. Just something to factor into your savings math before you apply.
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible.
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
3. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card -- lower long-term APR
This card covers the same 21-month 0% intro APR ground as the Citi Simplicity® Card -- but with a couple of meaningful differences. Specifically, the fees are a touch higher, but long-term APR (after the intro period) is lower.
Annual fee: $0.
Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. After that you'll have a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within four months of account opening.
Who it's best for: Anyone who honestly believes they might still have a remaining balance when the intro APR period ends. If there's a chance you'll be carrying something into the standard APR, having a lower ceiling on that rate is worth paying attention to.
The goal with any balance transfer card is to exit the intro period completely debt-free. But life doesn't always cooperate. It's a small but real difference if you're being honest with yourself about the payoff timeline.
This card sets itself apart with an incredible 21-month 0% intro APR offer on qualifying balance transfers and no annual fee, making it a top pick for anyone looking for ample time to pay off credit card debt.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
- High balance transfer fee
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is a balance transfer fee of either $5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
- With Citi Entertainment®, get special access to purchase tickets to thousands of events, including concerts, sporting events, dining experiences and more.
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don’t come with a yearly charge.
Choosing the right 0% intro APR offer for you
If debt payoff is your sole focus, the longest intro APR window is almost always your best friend. More breathing room means lower required monthly payments and less pressure to sprint through a payoff plan.
That said, not every situation calls for 21 months of 0% intro APR. If you're carrying a smaller balance (think $3,000 or less) -- a shorter intro window might be plenty. And in that case, it's worth considering a card that also earns rewards along the way.
The right card is the one that matches what you're actually trying to accomplish. If you're not sure where to start, we've done the legwork.
See all of our best 0% intro APR cards for every situation in 2026.
Our Research Expert
