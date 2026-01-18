3 of the Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 21 Months
A $5,000 revolving balance on a 22% APR credit card can easily drain $900+ in interest every year. That's money going nowhere. A long 0% intro APR credit card flips that equation because it pauses interest fully so all your payments can go directly towards your balance.
My team tracks intro APR offers very closely, and in 2026 only a small group of cards stand out as the best picks for how much time they give you.
Here are three offering some of the longest 0% intro APR windows available right now.
1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card gives flexibility plus rewards
If you want a long intro APR offer and ongoing rewards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a strong place to start.
It offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
But the real differentiator comes after that intro period ends.
You can earn ongoing cash back, as well as a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
This card works well if you're cleaning up debt now but still want a useful everyday card long term.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
2. Citi Simplicity® Card is our top pick for balance transfers
If your priority is moving existing debt and minimizing fees, the Citi Simplicity® Card is likely your best option. It was just named Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 by Motley Fool Money Awards.
This card offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers, one of the longest no-interest windows you'll find this year. After the intro period ends, a 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply.
It also comes with no annual fee, no late fees, and no penalty APR, making your whole payoff journey much easier to manage.
Let's say you transfer $6,000 and pay it down evenly over the intro period. With no interest working against you, every payment reduces your balance directly. Compared to a high-APR card, that could mean $1,500+ in avoided interest over the life of the payoff.
The Citi Simplicity® Card is a great fit if you already have a plan and just want the cleanest runway possible.
3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card for new purchases and balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is a great match for people who want breathing room on both existing debt and new purchases.
It offers a 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. After the intro period ends, a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR will apply.
While the balance transfer fee is on the higher side (5%, min: $5) the flexibility on new purchases makes it especially useful if you're planning a large expense -- like home repairs, medical bills, or really any major purchase you'd otherwise finance at a high rate.
Instead of juggling multiple cards or short promo windows, you get one long, predictable interest-free period.
Pick the card that matches your payoff plan
All three of these cards offer long intro APR windows, but the right choice depends on how you'll use it.
The real win comes from pairing a long 0% intro APR with a realistic payment schedule. Choose the one that fits your situation, lock in the intro period, and stick to your plan.
Compare all of today's best 0% intro APR credit cards and find your match.
