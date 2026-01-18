3 of the Longest 0% Intro APR Cards of 2026: No Interest for up to 21 Months

A $5,000 revolving balance on a 22% APR credit card can easily drain $900+ in interest every year. That's money going nowhere. A long 0% intro APR credit card flips that equation because it pauses interest fully so all your payments can go directly towards your balance.

My team tracks intro APR offers very closely, and in 2026 only a small group of cards stand out as the best picks for how much time they give you.

Here are three offering some of the longest 0% intro APR windows available right now.

1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card gives flexibility plus rewards

If you want a long intro APR offer and ongoing rewards, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a strong place to start.

It offers 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

But the real differentiator comes after that intro period ends.

You can earn ongoing cash back, as well as a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.

This card works well if you're cleaning up debt now but still want a useful everyday card long term.