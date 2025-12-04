3 Places You Should Never Use a Debit Card

Debit cards are a fast and easy way to pay. And they can feel "safer" than credit cards, because they don't allow you to rack up debt.

But in the wrong place, a debit card can expose your checking account to fraud, lock up your cash for days, or leave you scrambling to fix a mess.

Here are three places where using a debit card just isn't worth it -- and what to use instead.

1. Gas stations

Gas pumps are magnets for "skimmers" -- devices that thieves attach to card readers in order to steal your card info.

If a credit card is skimmed, then the thief can only steal from your card issuer. The fraud will likely be detected right away, and you won't be on the hook for any charges.

But if your debit card is skimmed, then the thief can take actual money from your checking account. Even if your bank refunds the fraud, you could be without that money for days.

Gas stations also place temporary holds (sometimes $100 or more) before the transaction settles. With a debit card, that's your own cash tied up.

A better choice

There are no-annual-fee credit cards that pay 3% cash back or more at gas stations. Not only are you better protected from fraud, but you'll get paid back for buying gas.

One of our top choices is the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card. Here's why.