3 Reasons I Love the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card

I write about credit cards for a living and review dozens of offers every week. So when it comes to which rewards cards I personally use, I'm pretty picky. I only go for the best of the best.

I'm a huge Capital One fan, and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) has been my go-to card for the past couple of years.

Here are three reasons why I love it -- and why I recommend it to pretty much everyone I know.

1. The early spend bonus is legit (worth up to $1,000 towards travel)

When I first applied, I remember thinking "whoa, I'm gonna get a free vacation just by using this card on stuff I'm buying anyway."

Right now, the welcome offer you can earn is even bigger than when I first got it.

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening -- that's equal to up to $1,000 towards travel.

For a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), an offer like this is hard to argue with. It's basically a paid or reduced-cost trip waiting to happen.