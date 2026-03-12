3 Reasons I Love the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card
I write about credit cards for a living and review dozens of offers every week. So when it comes to which rewards cards I personally use, I'm pretty picky. I only go for the best of the best.
I'm a huge Capital One fan, and the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) has been my go-to card for the past couple of years.
Here are three reasons why I love it -- and why I recommend it to pretty much everyone I know.
1. The early spend bonus is legit (worth up to $1,000 towards travel)
When I first applied, I remember thinking "whoa, I'm gonna get a free vacation just by using this card on stuff I'm buying anyway."
Right now, the welcome offer you can earn is even bigger than when I first got it.
LIMITED-TIME OFFER: Enjoy $250 to use on Capital One Travel in your first cardholder year, plus earn 75,000 bonus miles once you spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening -- that's equal to up to $1,000 towards travel.
For a card with a $95 annual fee (see rates and fees), an offer like this is hard to argue with. It's basically a paid or reduced-cost trip waiting to happen.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
-
2. Every purchase earns 2X miles
This is the thing I appreciate most on a day-to-day basis. The Capital One Venture Card earns unlimited 2X miles on every purchase, every day.
It's essentially a flat-rate rewards card that I never have to think twice about. And it's super easy to calculate my potential earnings.
For example, my wife and I put about $3,500 a month on our credit cards -- around $42,000 a year. At 2X miles on everything, that's roughly 84,000 miles we'd earn annually.
That's worth at least $840 in travel rewards each year, from just regular spending.
3. Redeeming miles takes just a few taps
All the miles I earn are tallied right in the Capital One app. When I'm ready, I tap to redeem and a clean list of options pops up.
My favorite is the "cover travel purchases" option. It lets me get reimbursed for a recent travel purchase directly to my account -- and works on anything from a quick Uber ride to a bigger travel booking.
Even small redemptions are easy. Like if I redeem just 2,000 miles, that's a $20 credit applied against one of my travel transactions and it shows up on my statement almost immediately.
The bottom line
At the end of the day, all I really want from a travel credit card is easy to earn and redeem rewards. The Capital One Venture Card (see rates and fees) gets me both, and then some.
There are plenty of other perks packed into this card too, like a $120 credit toward Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®, 5X miles on hotels, vacation rentals, and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel, and the ability to transfer miles to 15+ loyalty programs.
But the three reasons above are what I talk about most when friends and family ask me why I love it. If you want the full breakdown, read our full Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card review to learn more and apply.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJoel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target and Uber Technologies. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.