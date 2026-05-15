3 Reasons Not to Open a Balance Transfer Card in May 2026

A $6,000 balance at 22% APR can cost $1,300+ a year in interest. But using a 0% intro APR balance transfer card can flip that math completely, which is why I usually recommend one for anyone in serious debt payoff mode.

But not always.

The card offer is only half the equation. The other half is the person using it and their debt situation. Here are a few situations when opening a balance transfer card doesn't make sense.

1. Your credit score isn't quite ready yet

The best 0% intro APR offers typically go to folks with good-to-excellent credit. That means having a FICO® Score of at least 670 or higher.

If your score is in a rough spot right now, applying could mean a hard inquiry without an approval, or approval at less favorable terms that don't actually solve your problem.

Instead, getting a secured credit card can be a great stepping stone. You put down a small refundable deposit (like $200 or so) and use it like any other card. After six to 12 months of consistent on-time payments, your score can climb meaningfully, and the best 0% intro APR offers open up to you.

See today's top balance transfer offers and find what you qualify for.

2. You don't have a clear payoff plan yet

A balance transfer card gives you breathing room. It doesn't pay off the debt for you.

The 0% intro APR is a window where every dollar goes to principal instead of interest. But that window closes eventually, and if you're not finished paying down your debt, the regular APR kicks in on the remaining balance.

Making a clear payoff plan isn't complicated. Just take your balance, divide it by the number of intro APR months, and that's your monthly payment target. For example, on a $6,000 balance with a card offering 21 months at 0% APR, that's about $286 a month.

3. Your balance is small enough to pay off in three to four months anyway

Balance transfer cards almost always come with a transfer fee, usually 3% to 5% of the amount moved. On big balances, that fee is actually worth paying. But on smaller balances you can easily knock out, it might be a better move to just stay on your existing card.

Say you've got $1,500 in credit card debt at 22% APR and you can realistically pay it off in three months. It will cost you about $80 in interest to do so.

If you went with a balance transfer card, a 5% transfer fee on that same balance would cost you $75. Since the savings is basically negligible, it's probably best to stick with your old card and knock out the balance as is.

A good rule of thumb: if you can realistically clear the balance within a few months at your current APR, just put your head down and pay it off. Balance transfer cards make the most sense when you're staring at a 12+ month payoff timeline.

When a balance transfer card is absolutely worth it

If none of the above describes you, a 0% intro APR balance transfer card might be one of the highest-leverage money moves you make this year. Here's when it's especially worth considering:

You're carrying a balance of $2,000 or more on a high-interest card

Your credit score is in good shape

You have a realistic plan to chip away at the balance each month

You're willing to pause new spending on the card while you pay it down

You've found an excellent card offer (long intro APR period, low fees)

A 21-month interest-free runway doesn't come around often, but there are a few cards offering it right now. The savings can add up to thousands depending on your balance and payoff plan.

Compare today's top 0% intro APR balance transfer cards and find your match.