3 Reasons to Upgrade to the Amex Platinum in 2026

If you're planning more trips in 2026, there's a good chance your wallet needs an upgrade too.

I've been watching premium travel perks get more generous, while airline fees and hotel prices keep climbing. Lounge access, airline credits, and hotel perks aren't "nice-to-haves" anymore -- they can actually soften the costs and save you time during a busy travel year.

That's where the American Express Platinum Card® stands out. It's certainly not for everyone, but you can likely get amazing value if these three situations line up with your life in 2026.

1. You have lots of travel lined up

If 2026 includes a handful of trips (or just one really big one) you'll love having the Platinum Card®. It's basically the GOAT of premium travel cards.

Airport lounge access alone can change how flying feels. Instead of circling a crowded terminal, you've got a comfortable seat, food and drinks, and space to reset before boarding.

Here are the travel perks included:

$600 Hotel Credit -- Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay).

$200 Airline Fee Credit -- For incidental charges with a selected airline.

$200 Uber Cash -- Issued monthly for rides or Uber Eats in the U.S. (with a bonus amount in December).

$209 CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Helps speed you through airport security.

Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide

Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status

Hilton Honors™ Gold Status

Terms apply, enrollment may be required

The Platinum Card® does carry a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), so the value equation matters. The good news is that the more you travel, the easier it becomes to take advantage of these perks naturally.

If flights, hotels, airport time, and rides are already part of your 2026 plans, the credits and benefits start working for you instead of feeling like extra homework.