3 Reasons to Upgrade to the Amex Platinum in 2026
If you're planning more trips in 2026, there's a good chance your wallet needs an upgrade too.
I've been watching premium travel perks get more generous, while airline fees and hotel prices keep climbing. Lounge access, airline credits, and hotel perks aren't "nice-to-haves" anymore -- they can actually soften the costs and save you time during a busy travel year.
That's where the American Express Platinum Card® stands out. It's certainly not for everyone, but you can likely get amazing value if these three situations line up with your life in 2026.
1. You have lots of travel lined up
If 2026 includes a handful of trips (or just one really big one) you'll love having the Platinum Card®. It's basically the GOAT of premium travel cards.
Airport lounge access alone can change how flying feels. Instead of circling a crowded terminal, you've got a comfortable seat, food and drinks, and space to reset before boarding.
Here are the travel perks included:
- $600 Hotel Credit -- Up to $300 twice per year on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection bookings (The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay).
- $200 Airline Fee Credit -- For incidental charges with a selected airline.
- $200 Uber Cash -- Issued monthly for rides or Uber Eats in the U.S. (with a bonus amount in December).
- $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit -- Helps speed you through airport security.
- Access to 1,550+ airport lounges worldwide
- Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status
- Hilton Honors™ Gold Status
- Terms apply, enrollment may be required
The Platinum Card® does carry a $895 annual fee (see rates and fees), so the value equation matters. The good news is that the more you travel, the easier it becomes to take advantage of these perks naturally.
If flights, hotels, airport time, and rides are already part of your 2026 plans, the credits and benefits start working for you instead of feeling like extra homework.
2. You want to snag a big limited-time offer
Right now, the Platinum Card® is dangling one of its strongest welcome offers in years.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
The spending requirement is a fairly reasonable target given the long runway. Most people can qualify using everyday expenses, travel bookings, or a few planned purchases.
One important nuance: welcome offers aren't one-size-fits-all. The exact offer you see can vary, and the only way to know what you're eligible for is to apply. The upside is that you can check your offer and approval status without an immediate impact to your credit score. If you're approved and decide to move forward, that's when it may affect your credit.
3. The lifestyle credits match how you spend in 2026
This is the part that surprises people the most. The Platinum Card®'s annual fee looks super intimidating… until you zoom in on the credits.
Here are a few highlights:
- $400 Resy Credit -- Up to $100 back quarterly on eligible Resy dining purchases.
- $300 lululemon Credit -- Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter for eligible lululemon purchases.
- $300 Digital Entertainment Credit -- More than before, covering services like Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+, Peacock, The Wall Street Journal, and The New York Times.
- $200 Oura Ring Credit -- Up to $200 back each year when you use the Platinum Card® to purchase an Oura ring through Oura.
- $100 Saks Fifth Avenue Credit: Issued as $50 twice a year -- great for gifting, upgrading a few wardrobe staples, or just browsing the home section.
- Terms apply; enrollment may be required
These credits work automatically when you enroll and use the Platinum Card® to pay. So if these are places you already spend money throughout the year, you can save a bunch of money without changing anything.
Are premium cards actually worth it?
The best credit cards reward how you already spend. They don't ask you to rearrange your habits just to match the benefits or cover the annual fee.
So if your 2026 plans include frequent travel, higher everyday spend, and lifestyle purchases that line up with the Platinum Card®'s credits, the value is definitely there.
