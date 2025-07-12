3 Signs You Should Stay Away From 'Premium' Rewards Cards

"Premium" credit cards -- the phrase itself is pretty appealing. These high-end offerings promise all sorts of luxury benefits, including airport lounge access, travel perks, and lavish statement credits.

But these cards often come with high annual fees and spending expectations to match -- not to mention the temptation, for some, to overspend.

Here are the clearest signs that a premium card isn't the right fit for you.

1. You won't spend enough to offset the annual fee

Many luxury credit cards charge $200 to $700 or more each year. While most offer plenty of rewards and credits in return, these only make sense if you consistently use them.

For example, a credit card with a $500 annual fee might offer 5X points on hotel stays -- but if you don't travel often, that won't mean much to you. Additionally, if you don't spend enough to hit a card's welcome bonus, that's probably a huge amount of value you're missing out on.

If your monthly budget is small or inconsistent, it's harder to justify a card's cost -- especially if it takes years to earn a worthwhile reward. Ask yourself: Would I pay this much cash out of pocket for the same perks? If not, skip it.

2. You can't take advantage of the benefits

Most premium cards are built for travelers. They come with things like TSA PreCheck credits, hotel upgrades, airport lounge access, and elevated earnings on flights or hotels.

If you rarely fly, stay in luxury hotels, or rent cars, you won't get much value out of these. A no-annual-fee or mid-tier travel card could give you similar rewards for a lot less.

Premium card perks also require extra effort. You might need to enroll in certain credits, book through specific travel portals, or use partner programs to unlock full value.

If you're not the type to read the fine print -- or just want a simpler experience -- you could end up leaving hundreds of dollars in unused benefits on the table.

3. You've had issues with debt or overspending

Finally, premium cards often come with high credit limits. For someone trying to manage spending or stay out of debt, this can be a risk.

The prestige of a premium card might tempt you to overspend -- and if you've carried balances in the past or struggle to track purchases, it's smarter to stick with lower-risk options.

Credit scores are a factor, too -- premium rewards cards require excellent credit, usually with a score of 740 or higher. If your credit score is lower, your odds of approval drop significantly. You're better off starting with a no-fee card, secured card, or mid-tier rewards card until your score improves.

Find the card that's right for you today

Premium credit cards generally only pay off if you travel often, spend big, and make use of the benefits.

If that's not you, consider simpler cards with no annual fee or smaller perks that still reward your everyday spending.