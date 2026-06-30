3 Things People With Perfect Credit Scores Never Do

People with perfect credit scores have built systems that build their profiles up over time on autopilot. My score sits at 825, and I promise it has nothing to do with willpower -- I set a few things up once and stopped thinking about them.

The average American score is 714, according to Motley Fool research, so the gap between average and excellent is smaller than you'd think. Closing it comes down to three things the 800-plus crowd never does.

1. They never pay bills by hand

People with perfect credit scores put bills on autopay. Payment history is the single biggest piece of your score, and one missed due date can undo years of good work. Automating it removes the only variable that matters most: forgetting.

I run autopay for the full statement balance on every card and bill I have. I've never paid a cent of credit card interest, and it isn't discipline -- the system pays before I can mess it up. Set autopay to the full statement balance, not the minimum, and a late payment basically stops being possible.

2. They never let a balance ride near the limit

People with perfect credit scores never carry high balances, and they keep utilization low on purpose. Credit utilization, or how much of your available credit you're using, is the second biggest factor in your score. The trick isn't spending less. It's making sure the balance reported to the bureaus stays small.

Two systems make this automatic. Some people pay their card down mid-cycle, before the statement closes, so a smaller number gets reported. Others set a balance alert that pings them at a chosen threshold. A higher total credit limit helps too, since it shrinks your ratio without any change in spending -- one reason the high-score crowd tends to hold high-limit credit cards.

3. They never avoid credit

People with perfect credit scores never avoid credit -- they use it, and they apply for more over time. A healthy score is built on a blend of accounts and a long history of handling them well. Sitting on the sidelines with one card doesn't protect your score; it just gives the models little to reward.

The average American holds about 3.9 credit cards, while people with a perfect 850 score carry 5.8 on average, according to Motley Fool research. More cards means more available credit and a longer history for the bureaus to score. My wife and I each open about one new rewards card a year -- using credit well is what builds the score in the first place.

What goes into a credit score

Your credit score is built from five weighted factors, and the three habits below target the heaviest ones. FICO® Scores break down like this:

Payment history -- 35%

Amounts owed, including utilization -- 30%

Length of credit history -- 15%

Credit mix -- 10%

New credit -- 10%

Payment history and amounts owed alone make up 65% of the score. That's why people with perfect credit obsess over autopay and low balances. Length of credit history and credit mix explain the last habit. A longer record and a blend of cards and loans both signal that you can handle credit over time.

Build the system once and let time do the rest

A perfect credit score is the output of a setup, not willpower.

Automate your payments, keep balances low, and keep using credit instead of fearing it -- then give it time. Do that, and the gap between my 825 and the average 714 closes on its own.

And one last thing: you don't need a perfect 850 to win in your financial life. Any score in the excellent range (above 800 usually) means you'll likely qualify for the same best rates, terms, and top rewards cards as someone sitting at the top.



