3 Things People With Perfect Credit Scores Never Do

Only about 1.76% of Americans have a perfect 850 credit score, according to Motley Fool Money research. That's a tiny, elite club.

My team and I dug into what that group does differently. And it turns out they're not really doing anything magical. It's more about the traps that they avoid -- the things that they don't do that keep their score in tip top shape.

Here are the three big ones.

1. They never play chicken with a due date

Missing payments is the fastest way to torch your credit score. Payment history makes up 35% of your FICO® Score, more than any other single factor.

People with excellent scores don't rely on memory or willpower to pay on time. They set up autopay, and treat all due dates like a non-negotiable. Because to them, it is.

The bar here is boringly simple. Pay on time, every time, basically forever.

2. They never run their cards into the red zone

You've probably heard the best-practice rule: keep your credit utilization under 30%.

Well, the folks with excellent credit live in the single digits -- around 7% utilization on average for scores 800+, according to Experian.

They keep utilization low by paying bills in full, and having higher total credit limits. More available credit means the same spending eats up a smaller slice by default.

You can increase your own available credit limit easily in two ways. Either ask your current issuers for a credit line increase, or add another card to widen your total runway.

Compare the best high-limit credit cards of 2026 to find one worth adding.

3. They never keep their wallet too thin

The folks at the top aren't playing it safe with one lonely credit card.

While most Americans keep just one or two credit cards, people with the highest FICO® Scores go way higher, carrying an average of seven, according to FICO.

To be clear, having more cards doesn't exactly equal a bigger credit score. What helps is a wider mix of accounts, used responsibly over time.

So don't be scared to open another card or get a loan when it makes sense. Managed well, a broader lineup of credit lines can strengthen your credit.

The habits beat the number

You don't need a flawless 850 FICO® Score to win at personal finance. In fact, once you're in the "exceptional" range (anything over 800+) you get access to most of the same perks anyway.

What matters most is boring, responsible habits, repeated for decades. Pay your bills on time, keep utilization low, and don't apply for 10 new cards in a single weekend.

Do that, and your score drifts into the range where lenders roll out the red carpet.

Want to see what a strong score can unlock right now? Check out the best credit cards available today and find your match.



