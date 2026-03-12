3 Things Stopping Me From Getting the Amex Platinum Card

I've written about American Express Platinum Card® more times than I can count. I know the package inside and out -- the fancy perks, the credits, the airport lounge access, the whole deal (terms apply). And honestly, for the right VIP traveler, it's a genuinely great card.

I'm just not convinced I'm that person.

Here are the three things about the Platinum Card® that I just can't get over -- and why most people will fare better with more mainstream rewards cards.

1. That annual fee is cray cray

Let's start with the elephant in the room. The Platinum Card® charges $895 a year (see rates and fees).

I know the argument: use the credits, and the card more than pays for itself. That's definitely true -- the potential annual value is in the thousands.

But still, that's a significant psychological hurdle.

Truth is there are plenty of awesome travel cards out there in the $0 to $95 annual fee range -- and some even have welcome offers worth an easy $750+ in travel value.

Instead of paying $895 upfront (then redeeming benefits to justify it), I'd rather pay next to nothing upfront and actually earn a $750+ bonus right out of the gate.

See our top travel cards for 2026 -- some with welcome offers worth $750+.

2. The everyday earning rates are "meh"

This gets glossed over, but makes a big difference in annual rewards.

The Platinum Card® earns 5X points on flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year, and 5X points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. Terms apply.

That's great -- if you book a lot of travel.

But for everything else, you're earning 1X points per dollar.

My wife and I run about $4,000 a month through our credit cards -- roughly $48,000 a year. And most of that isn't flights and hotels. It's groceries, bills, school camps, and way too much shopping on Amazon. On all of that spending, the Platinum Card® would earn us 48,000 points in a year -- worth approx $480.

Now let's compare that to a flat-rate 2% cash back card with no annual fee. That same spending would easily earn us $960 in rewards.

Simply put: My family spending isn't built for the Platinum Card®. I can earn double with a regular flat-rate card.

3. The credits feel "coupon book-ish"

To be fair, this is a common criticism among most high-end luxury credit cards, not just the Platinum Card®.

At face value, the credits look incredible. And they kind of are, if you can actually use them.

But they come loaded with specific terms and conditions that make redemption trickier than the headline number suggests.

Take the $600 annual hotel credit as an example. The benefit is split into two $300 credits -- one for January through June, and one for July through December. So you can't use the full $600 on one trip.

The booking has to be prepaid through American Express Travel, at a Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection property. The Hotel Collection also requires a minimum two-night stay. Terms apply.

That's one example, but the card has a handful more just like it.

Give credit where credit's due

For the right person, this card is genuinely one of the best travel cards ever made. The airport lounge access alone is hard to match -- we're talking 1,500+ airport lounges worldwide, including Centurion Lounges that are legitimately nicer than some restaurants I've eaten at. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

The welcome bonus offer for new cardmembers can be massive for eligible applicants. And if you fly constantly and can burn through the credits without changing your habits, this card can easily pay for itself twice over.