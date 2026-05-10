3 Things to Do Before You Apply for a Balance Transfer Card

According to Motley Fool Money research, paying off credit card debt is the No. 1 financial goal for Americans in 2026. And a balance transfer card is one of the fastest tools to get there.

The right 0% intro APR offer can easily save you $1,000 or more in interest depending on the balance you're transferring. But applying without a little prep can cost you a hard inquiry, wasted fees, or a balance that outlasts your 0% window.

Here's how to go in ready.

1. Check your credit score before you apply

Balance transfer cards with long 0% intro APR windows typically require good to excellent credit. Applying without knowing where you stand risks a hard inquiry on your credit report for a card you're unlikely to get approved for.

Checking your own score doesn't hurt it. Most major banks offer free credit score access to existing customers, and several free tools are available online. Two minutes now can save you a wasted inquiry later.

See Motley Fool Money's top-rated balance transfer cards for 2026.

2. Do the math on fees versus savings

Most balance transfer cards charge a 3% to 5% fee to move your balance. On a $5,000 balance, that's $150 to $250 added to your balance upfront.

It sounds like a lot, but it's usually worth it when you compare it to what you're currently paying in interest.

A 22% APR on that same $5,000 balance costs roughly $1,100 in interest over 12 months. The transfer fee almost always wins. You can run your specific numbers with this free balance transfer calculator before you commit to anything.

3. Make a realistic payoff plan

A 0% intro APR period is a window, not a permanent solution. When the intro APR ends, the standard APR kicks back in on whatever balance remains.

Balance transfer cards work best when you have a plan to reach a $0 balance before that intro APR expires.

Here's a simple way to calculate it: take your balance, add the transfer fee, and divide by the number of months in the intro period. For example, on a $5,000 balance with a $150 transfer fee over 21 months, that's roughly $245 a month to be debt-free before interest kicks in.

Pick the card that matches your payoff timeline

Once you know your monthly payment target, use it to choose the right card length. A shorter 15-month intro period works fine if your balance is small and your monthly payments are manageable.

But a longer 21-month window gives you more breathing room on a larger balance. Just make sure you're actually making consistent payments throughout the entire intro APR period.

If you're ready to compare options, here's a look at the top 0% intro APR offers available right now -- all vetted by the Motley Fool Money team for 2026.