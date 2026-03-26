3 Things to Do Right Now if Your Credit Card Debt Feels Unmanageable

Being in credit card debt is like trying to run up an escalator traveling downwards. You're putting in the effort, making payments, doing everything right -- but the progress is agonizingly slow.

And heaven forbid you take a breath and rest for a few seconds. Miss one payment or carry a bigger balance for a month, and that relentless interest yanks you right back to where you started.

If that sounds familiar, here are three things that can actually help.

1. Talk to someone first (for free)

This might be the best 30 minutes you'll ever spend. Most people don't realize that non-profit credit counseling organizations provide a handful of debt advice and support services completely free.

Two non-profit organizations I'd genuinely recommend starting with:

NFCC (National Foundation for Credit Counseling) -- nfcc.org. They connect you with certified counselors who can look at your full picture and help you build a real payoff plan.

-- nfcc.org. They connect you with certified counselors who can look at your full picture and help you build a real payoff plan. MMI (Money Management International) -- moneymanagement.org. Similar setup, with both online and phone-based support available.

A certified credit counselor can also sometimes negotiate lower interest rates with your creditors directly. That's something most people don't realize is even an option. It costs you nothing to call and ask.

2. Call your card issuer and ask about your options

This is also a quick phone call that might surprise you. If you've been a reliable customer, many issuers will work with you.

Here are a few things worth asking about:

A temporary hardship rate or interest rate reduction

A modified payment plan if you're struggling to keep up

Whether a balance transfer to a lower-rate card makes sense

On that last point: if your debt is spread across one or more high-interest cards, a balance transfer card with a long 0% intro APR period can be one of the most powerful moves available to you. The idea is simple -- you move your balance to a card that charges no interest for a set period of time, giving you a window to pay down the principal without the stress.

See the top balance transfer offers in 2026 here, and find out how much you could save.

3. Stop adding to the balance right now

You can't bail out a boat that's still taking on water.

Taking a pause on using your credit cards can pause the bleeding while you put a plan in place. A couple of approaches worth considering:

Use your debit card for daily purchases. Since the money comes directly out of your bank account with a debit card, this will keep new charges from piling onto a balance you're already working to pay down.

Since the money comes directly out of your bank account with a debit card, this will keep new charges from piling onto a balance you're already working to pay down. Try the envelope method aka "cash stuffing." Set a weekly cash budget for things you typically overspend on. For example, dining out or entertainment. When the cash is gone from that envelope, it's gone. Reverting to cash is surprisingly effective at making spending feel intentional and more real.

Neither of these requires you to completely overhaul your life overnight. It's just about breaking the habit of reaching for the credit card when you're already feeling underwater.

The bottom line

If you're stressed out about debt that never seems to go away, don't suffer in silence. The sooner you take action, the better you will feel.

Start by talking to a nonprofit counselor for free. If you don't like what they say, there's no harm done. Calling your issuer and asking the hard questions can help, too.

These things won't solve everything overnight -- but they can change the trajectory fast.

Check out these top-rated balance transfer cards -- some offer up to 21 months of 0% intro APR -- so you can stop paying interest and start crushing your debt faster.