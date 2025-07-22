3 Things to Know Before You Apply for the Amex Platinum Card

Before you apply, here's what you need to know about the credit score you'll need, how the welcome bonus works, and how to get the most out of your new card.

The Platinum Card® from American Express is one of the most well-known premium travel cards on the market, and for good reason. It comes with a high annual fee of $695 (see rates and fees ), but it also has a long list of perks to make up for it. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

This luxury travel card has some of the most prestigious perks you'll find — access to over 1,400 airport lounges, elite status with Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy (enrollment required), and spending credits worth over $1,500 in value every year . Just be ready for the hefty annual fee, which can be offset in the first year with a welcome offer . Terms apply.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.

Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

1. You'll need strong credit to qualify

The Platinum Card® from American Express is a premium travel card, which also means it's built for people with good to excellent credit -- anecdotal reports suggest a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. The stronger your score, the better qualified applicant you will be.

American Express also considers things like your payment history, income, debt levels, and past relationship with Amex. Before you apply, check in on your credit and make sure your finances are in good shape.

2. You can only get the welcome offer once

American Express limits all welcome offers to once per lifetime, per card. That means if you've had the Amex Platinum Card before -- even years ago, in a past life -- you probably won't be eligible for the bonus again.

The good news is that Amex will let you know during the application process if you qualify for the welcome offer. It's worth noting that the welcome offer is a huge part of any card's value proposition, so if you're not eligible, you may want to consider other options.

You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.

Ready to land your sky-high bonus? Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today and check your eligibility.

3. The perks can easily outweigh the annual fee

At $695, the annual fee on the Amex Platinum Card is one of the highest among personal cards. But the perks can easily make up for that cost -- if you use them.

Here are some of the best annual credits currently available:

$240 in annual digital entertainment credit (Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, etc.)

(Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, etc.) $200 annual airline fee credit

$200 hotel credit on prepaid hotel stays through Amex Travel (min. two-night stay)

on prepaid hotel stays through Amex Travel (min. two-night stay) $200 annually in Uber Cash

Up to $199 statement credit for CLEAR Plus membership per calendar year

for CLEAR Plus membership per calendar year Up to $12.95 per month Walmart+ membership credits

$100 in annual Saks Fifth Avenue credits

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

That adds up to nearly $1,300 in yearly value, not including the welcome offer. When you factor in both, your first-year value could exceed $3,000.

Should you apply for the Amex Platinum Card?

The Amex Platinum Card isn't for everyone. If you don't travel often or don't see yourself using its lifestyle benefits, you may want to consider other options -- like a travel card with a low or no annual fee.

But if you're a frequent traveler who values luxury perks -- and you've never earned the card's welcome bonus before -- the Amex Platinum Card could be a great move.

Apply for the Amex Platinum Card today and find out if you're eligible for the card's jaw-dropping top welcome bonus offer.