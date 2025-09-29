3 Things to Know Before You Apply for the Amex Platinum Card

Good news, luxury card enjoyers -- The Platinum Card® from American Express is now more valuable than ever.

With its recent refresh, the Amex Platinum Card now has an $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- $200 higher than before. But it also has perks that offer more than $3,500 a year in potential value, meaning it's still a great choice for frequent flyers and big spenders alike.

Here are three things to know before applying for the refreshed Amex Platinum Card.

1. It's got almost $1,500 in new and expanded perks

First, the Amex Platinum Card has added a handful of new perks and expanded some existing ones. You'll now get:

$600 in annual hotel credits -- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection.

-- Increased from $200 a year. The card now offers up to $300 back twice a year on prepaid bookings through Amex Travel at Fine Hotels + Resorts or The Hotel Collection. Note that there's a two-night minimum stay for The Hotel Collection. $400 in annual Resy credits -- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (enrollment required).

-- A new addition. Users can get up to $100 back each quarter on eligible dining reservations via Resy (enrollment required). $300 in annual lululemon credits -- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required).

-- Another new perk. Users can get up to $75 back per quarter on eligible purchases at lululemon in the U.S. (enrollment required). $300 in annual digital entertainment credits -- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and The New York Times , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV.

-- An upgrade to an existing perk. You'll now get up to $25/month for eligible digital subscriptions when you pay with your Amex Platinum Card, up from $20/month (enrollment required). Services include Disney+, ESPN+, Hulu and , plus a few new additions: Paramount+, YouTube Premium, and YouTube TV. A $209 annual CLEAR® Plus Credit -- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership.

-- This one's increased from $199 to cover the increased cost of CLEAR® Plus membership. A $200 Oura Ring credit -- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required).

-- With this new perk, you can get up to $200 back each year when you buy an Oura Ring, the popular health-tracking accessory (enrollment required). $120 in annual Uber One Credits -- The Amex Platinum Card can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits.

-- The Amex Platinum Card can now cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One, which comes with discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more. It's a nice pairing with the card's existing $200 in annual Uber Cash credits. Terms Apply.

Add it all up, and you're looking at $1,490 in new or expanded perks -- enough to cover the $200 annual fee increase more than seven times over.

Ready to enjoy new perks worth almost $1,500? Read our full review of the Amex Platinum Card to apply today.