3 Time-Sensitive Reasons to Get the Amex Platinum Before the End of the Year

If you've had your eye on the American Express Platinum Card®, the next few weeks are honestly one of the best times of the year to pull the trigger.

I study credit cards for a living, and I can tell you: timing matters. The Platinum Card® packs a ton of value, but grabbing it right before December flips into January lets you squeeze out hundreds more in perks that's hard to repeat at other times of year.

Here's why getting it this December makes sense.

1. Double-dip your annual credits before Jan. 1

A bunch of the Platinum Card®'s most popular credits reset every calendar year. That means if you open the card before the end of 2025, you get a short runway to use the credits now, and then a fresh set becomes available after Jan. 1.

That's two rounds of eligible credits in just a few weeks -- something you can't replicate if you open the card in early 2026.

Here are some of the perks that reset at the end of the year:

Oura Ring (up to $200 annually)

Fine Hotels + Resorts® / Hotel Collection bookings (up to $300 semi-annually; the Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay)

Lululemon (up to $75 quarterly)

Resy (up to $100 quarterly)

Airline Fee Credit (up to $200 annually)

Uber Cash (up to $35 in December)

Saks Fifth Avenue (up to $50 twice per year)

Terms apply; enrollment may be required

It's hands-down the highest-value window of the year to open the Platinum Card®.

Yes, the annual fee is steep -- $895 (see rates and fees). But stacking two sets of credits this close together takes a lot of the sting out. Especially if you're already the kind of person who hits these brands, dines out, travels around the holidays, or has a big 2026 trip on the calendar.