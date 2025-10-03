3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Apply for Right Now

A 0% intro APR credit card is kind of like calling a timeout in a tough game. The clock on interest stops, giving you space to catch your breath, regroup, and come up with a plan to tackle things moving forward.

That pause can make a huge difference. With average credit card APRs now above 21%, balances can snowball fast. A 0% window gives you a shot at paying off debt or funding a big purchase without extra costs dragging you down.

Here are three top options available right now -- each strong in a different category.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Great for balance transfers

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods in the industry.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). To qualify for the intro rate, you'll need to make balance transfers within the first 120 days.

Why I like it:

It gives you a huge window to pay down debt without new interest stacking up.

There's a $0 annual fee.

You'll also get up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (terms apply).

If you're serious about knocking out debt, this card could be your reset button. Just make sure to have a payoff plan in place before the intro period ends.