3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Apply for Right Now
A 0% intro APR credit card is kind of like calling a timeout in a tough game. The clock on interest stops, giving you space to catch your breath, regroup, and come up with a plan to tackle things moving forward.
That pause can make a huge difference. With average credit card APRs now above 21%, balances can snowball fast. A 0% window gives you a shot at paying off debt or funding a big purchase without extra costs dragging you down.
Here are three top options available right now -- each strong in a different category.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Great for balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest 0% intro APR periods in the industry.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (an ongoing 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR applies after). To qualify for the intro rate, you'll need to make balance transfers within the first 120 days.
Why I like it:
- It gives you a huge window to pay down debt without new interest stacking up.
- There's a $0 annual fee.
- You'll also get up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with the card (terms apply).
If you're serious about knocking out debt, this card could be your reset button. Just make sure to have a payoff plan in place before the intro period ends.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR on purchases for 21 months from account opening
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 16.99%, 23.49%, or 28.74% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Rewards plus 0% intro APR
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is best known as a cash back rewards card. That's what draws most people in. But what many don't realize is that it also comes with a sneaky good 0% intro APR offer.
You'll enjoy 0% intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and 15 months on balance transfers, then a 18.99% - 28.49% Variable APR applies.
Why I like it:
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- $0 annual fee
- Bonus categories: 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery.
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases.
This is a rare combo -- breathing room on new purchases while still earning rewards. If you're going to put big expenses on a 0% intro APR card, you may as well rack up points along the way.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.99% - 28.49% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.
- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
- Intro Offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can choose to receive a statement credit or direct deposit into most U.S. checking and savings accounts. Cash Back rewards do not expire as long as your account is open!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.99% - 28.49%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Discover it® Cash Back: Flexible for new purchases
The Discover it® Cash Back card is a solid choice if you want both interest-free purchases and rotating rewards categories.
As a new cardholder, you'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases (and 15 months on balance transfers). Then a 17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
Note there is a 3% intro balance transfer fee, up to 5% fee on future balance transfers (see terms)*.
Why I like it:
- $0 annual fee
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate.
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
What makes this card unique is Discover's Cashback Match. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. That doubles your rewards in year one.
For everyday spenders who want flexibility, it's a great way to save interest and earn meaningful rewards.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.99% - 26.99% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount
- Apply now and you could get a decision in as little as 90 seconds. No annual fee.
- Start shopping and earning rewards in minutes with your virtual card, before your physical card arrives in the mail, if eligible.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.99% to 26.99% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
Always use 0% intro APR cards responsibly
A 0% intro APR card can be a powerful tool, but it's not magic. Interest-free months don't erase the debt -- they just give you time to pay it off.
A few ground rules to keep in mind:
- Always pay on time. A single late payment could end your intro APR period early and hurt your credit score.
- Aim to pay in full. The real win is paying off your balance before the 0% window ends so you don't get hit with interest later.
- Don't overspend. These cards are designed to help manage debt, not justify more of it.
When used wisely, a 0% intro APR card can relieve financial pressure and help you get ahead. But it only works if you stick to the plan and stay disciplined.
Compare all the top credit card offers here and find the right one for your situation.
Our Research Expert