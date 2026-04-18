3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: April 2026

Need to save on interest quick, fast, and in a hurry? If so, a 0% intro APR credit card can buy you the time you need.

With a 0% intro APR card, you can make a large purchase or move existing debt, then pay it off without interest for a set period. That can save you hundreds or even thousands if you play your card(s) right.

Plus, some cards come with valuable earning rates that can help you save after your intro period ends. Here are three great options to check out in April 2026, and who each is best for.

1. Chase Freedom Flex®: Best for cash back + intro APR

The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) offers a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. After that, an 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies.

That's a decent intro period -- not bad, but not the longest you'll find. But the card stands out for how you can save once that intro period ends.

At no annual fee, the Chase Freedom Flex® earns:

5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate

5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠

3% cash back on dining and drugstores

1% cash back on all other purchases

The rotating category alone can earn you $300 a year in rewards -- and 3% on dining especially is pretty great. If you want a killer combo of earning rates and 0% intro APR, the Chase Freedom Flex® is worth a look.