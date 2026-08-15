3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: August 2026
The typical credit card balance now runs $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research on average credit card debt. Let that sit at today's rates and you'll burn well over $1,000 a year on interest alone.
But using a 0% intro APR card shuts off the interest meter. The right card can give you 15 to 21 months of no interest to pay down your balance and get back to zero.
These three cards below offer varying 0% intro APR terms. The right one comes down to how much you owe and what you want once the debt's gone.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you nearly two years to wipe out a balance
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest interest-free windows of any intro APR card on the market. And that runway is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.
Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.
If you're sitting on a four- or five-figure balance, this is the card that buys you the most time to clear it.
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards and skips the welcome offer, so once your balance hits zero it's not much of an everyday card. Its balance transfer fee also runs on the higher end. For a big balance, though, the extra months of 0% usually swamp that fee.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card pays you 2% cash back
The Citi Double Cash® Card gives you 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers, plus a rewards program that sticks around long after. After the intro period, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies.
It earns a flat 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That structure quietly rewards you for paying the balance down, which is exactly what you're trying to do.
Its transfer fee starts lower than the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card's if you move your balance over in the first few months. There's no 0% window on new purchases, so I strongly recommend holding off on any new purchases until your balance transfer is paid off.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Chase Freedom Flex® earns up to 5% back during its 0% window
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) runs a 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months, and it's a category rewards heavyweight. It earns 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate, plus 3% on dining and drugstores.
New cardholders can also earn a $200 bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months -- this card pulls double duty.
For anyone who'd rather skip the rotating categories, its simpler sibling is the Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees). That card earns 1.5% cash back on all other purchases outside its bonus categories, with the same length intro APR offer. It won our Best Cash Back Credit Card award for 2026.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
How to pick the right 0% intro APR card for your balance
I've coached dozens of people through debt payoff. My best advice for picking a balance transfer card is to match your debt amount to the intro APR window.
Say you owe $4,000 and can put $250 toward it each month. That's about 16 months, so an 18- or 21-month window leaves comfortable breathing room.
Generally speaking, bigger balances call for longer terms, because you need more months of 0% intro APR to finish before interest kicks back in. Smaller balances that you'll clear quickly don't need the maximum runway, which frees you up to chase rewards instead.
Transfer fees usually run 3% to 5%, so build that cost into your math before you apply. You can compare more options with our full list of the best balance transfer cards for 2026.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.