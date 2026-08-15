3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: August 2026

The typical credit card balance now runs $6,715, according to Motley Fool Money research on average credit card debt. Let that sit at today's rates and you'll burn well over $1,000 a year on interest alone.

But using a 0% intro APR card shuts off the interest meter. The right card can give you 15 to 21 months of no interest to pay down your balance and get back to zero.

These three cards below offer varying 0% intro APR terms. The right one comes down to how much you owe and what you want once the debt's gone.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card gives you nearly two years to wipe out a balance

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card offers one of the longest interest-free windows of any intro APR card on the market. And that runway is why Motley Fool Money named it the Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card for 2026.

Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after.

If you're sitting on a four- or five-figure balance, this is the card that buys you the most time to clear it.

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card earns no rewards and skips the welcome offer, so once your balance hits zero it's not much of an everyday card. Its balance transfer fee also runs on the higher end. For a big balance, though, the extra months of 0% usually swamp that fee.