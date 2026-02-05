3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: February 2026
It's February already. And if you're still chipping away at holiday debt or planning a big expense this year, a 0% intro APR credit card could be your most helpful tool right now.
These cards don't erase your balance, but they do give you a window to make a payoff plan and get ahead without interest compounding against you.
Below are three top 0% intro APR offers -- each serving a slightly different purpose.
1. Citi Simplicity® Card: A balance‑transfer powerhouse
If your goal is straightforward debt payoff with minimal strings attached, the Citi Simplicity® Card is at the top of the list. It offers one of the longest 0% intro APR windows for balance transfers we've ever seen.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases. After that you'll have an ongoing 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
Other perks include:
- $0 late fees -- ever
- $0 penalty APR -- missing a payment won't hike your rate
- $0 annual fee
If you've got a significant balance earning high interest elsewhere, shifting it to the Citi Simplicity® Card can immediately reduce your cost of carry and help you make headway faster.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we've seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends.
-
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- No late fees
- No penalty APR
- Choose your own payment date
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever
- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock
2. Discover it® Cash Back: Rewards + intro APR combo
The Discover it® Cash Back card is one of the most flexible 0% intro APR cards you'll find.
You'll get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers. Then a 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
But what really sets this card apart is the first-year Cashback Match. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. So if you earn $300 in rewards, you'll get $600 instead.
Other perks include:
- 5% cash back in everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- 1% cash back in all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
This is a great choice if you want to save interest and stack rewards from everyday spending.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
Regular APR
17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
1% - 5% Cashback
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.
-
We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year. That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases.
-
- Rotating bonus categories
- Welcome bonus offer
- Great intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- No foreign transaction fee
- No fixed bonus categories
-
- INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300.
- Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee.
- Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness.
- Terms and conditions apply.
3. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: A long runway for both new and old debt
If you want breathing room on both balance transfers and new purchases, the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is hard to beat.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. Then a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies thereafter. Balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, and a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies.
Other perks include:
- $0 annual fee
- Cellphone protection (when you pay your bill with the card, terms apply)
- Personalized deals via My Wells Fargo Deals
This card is perfect for someone looking to clean up lingering debt while staying flexible for what's ahead.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.
-
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
-
- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
Use 0% intro APR offers wisely
0% intro APR and balance transfer cards can be incredibly helpful -- but only if used with a clear plan.
It's easy to mistake "no interest" for "free money," but that mindset can backfire fast.
So when you apply for one of these cards make sure to always make the minimum payments on time, every time. And to make the most of the 0% intro APR, make a plan to pay off your full balance before the intro period expires.
Browse all of today's top 0% intro APR offers and find your best fit.
Our Research Expert
