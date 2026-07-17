3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: July 2026

If you're paying down a balance or financing something big, interest is the thing working against you. The average APR on cards carrying a balance sits at 22.15%, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, a chunk of every payment just feeds the bank.

A 0% intro APR card changes that. For a set window, you can knock out old debt or spread a new purchase over time without paying a cent in interest. My team and I track these offers constantly, and here are the three I recommend in July 2026.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: the award winner I recommend to most people

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a long, no-pressure window to clear debt or finance a big purchase (or both!). It won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026, and the no-interest runway is a big reason why.

You get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. There's a $0 annual fee and no rewards program to distract you, which is exactly what focused payoff needs.

Let's say you transfer a $6,000 balance onto the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. If you make payments of $300 per month for 21 months, you'll be fully debt-free before interest kicks back in. Even after the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, you'd save over $1,240 compared to a regular card at 22% APR over the same stretch.

This is my top recommendation for folks with big revolving balances (over $5,000). It's also a great option for folks financing big ticket items, like a wedding, home repair, or new laptop.