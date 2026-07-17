3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: July 2026
If you're paying down a balance or financing something big, interest is the thing working against you. The average APR on cards carrying a balance sits at 22.15%, according to the Federal Reserve. At that rate, a chunk of every payment just feeds the bank.
A 0% intro APR card changes that. For a set window, you can knock out old debt or spread a new purchase over time without paying a cent in interest. My team and I track these offers constantly, and here are the three I recommend in July 2026.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: the award winner I recommend to most people
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers a long, no-pressure window to clear debt or finance a big purchase (or both!). It won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card award for 2026, and the no-interest runway is a big reason why.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies after. There's a $0 annual fee and no rewards program to distract you, which is exactly what focused payoff needs.
Let's say you transfer a $6,000 balance onto the Wells Fargo Reflect® Card. If you make payments of $300 per month for 21 months, you'll be fully debt-free before interest kicks back in. Even after the balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5, you'd save over $1,240 compared to a regular card at 22% APR over the same stretch.
This is my top recommendation for folks with big revolving balances (over $5,000). It's also a great option for folks financing big ticket items, like a wedding, home repair, or new laptop.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. BankAmericard® credit card: no penalty APR when life gets bumpy
The BankAmericard® credit card is best for anyone who wants that same long runway but worries about slipping up along the way. It has no penalty APR, so a single late payment won't automatically spike your rate. For people paying down debt while juggling other bills, that safety net matters.
You get 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Like many balance transfer cards, it earns no rewards. That's fine by me. The point is killing interest, not earning points.
This is the card for the person fighting a two-front battle. If you've got a stubborn balance to knock out and a new expense coming that you'd rather not pay off all at once, the long runway lets you chip away at both.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
14.99% - 25.99% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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No rewards program, no welcome bonus -- and that's exactly the point. The BankAmericard® Credit Card is built for one thing: giving you the longest possible runway to pay down debt interest-free. At 21 billing cycles of 0% intro APR for both purchases and balance transfers made within the first 60 days (a 14.99% - 25.99% variable APR applies after), it's one of the longest intro periods out there. No annual fee means nothing eating into your savings while you chip away at what you owe. If you want rewards, look elsewhere. If you want time, this is a great option.Read Full Review
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- No annual fee
- No penalty APR
- Great 0% intro APR offer
- No rewards
- Balance transfer fee
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- New! 0% Intro APR for 21 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 14.99% - 25.99% will apply. A 5% fee applies to all balance transfers. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- No annual fee.
- No penalty APR. Paying late won't automatically raise your interest rate (APR). Other account pricing and terms apply.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card: for interest-free startup costs
The Ink Business Unlimited® Credit Card (see rates and fees) is best for new business owners and startups covering early expenses. Its 0% intro APR runs 12 months on purchases, and is not built for balance transfers. A 16.74% - 24.74% Variable APR applies at the end of the intro period.
This business card has no annual fee, and even has a limited-time welcome offer: Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
For anyone freelancing or starting a business that wants to make purchases with 0% intro APR, this card is a great pick. And the ongoing rewards keep paying long after the intro period ends.
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NEW: Earn
$750 $1,000 when you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first four months after account opening.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
16.74% - 24.74% Variable
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening.
Earn
$750 $1,000 bonus cash back
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This is one of the easiest ways to turn business spending into real cash back. Earn unlimited 1.5% on every purchase, plus a limited-time $1,000 welcome bonus to boost your rewards right away. With no annual fee, 0% intro APR for 12 months on purchases, and free employee cards, it’s a low-maintenance card that delivers big value from day one.Read Full Review
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- Big cash back sign-up bonus
- Competitive cash back rate
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free employee cards
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn
$750$1,000 bonus cash back after you spend $8,000 on purchases in the first 4 months from account opening
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on every purchase made for your business
- No Annual Fee
- Redeem rewards for cash back, gift cards, travel and more through Chase Ultimate Rewards®.
- Earn rewards faster with employee cards at no additional cost. Set individual spending limits for greater control.
- Round-the-clock monitoring for unusual credit card purchases
- With Zero Liability you won't be held responsible for unauthorized charges made with your card or account information.
- 0% introductory APR for 12 months on purchases
- Earn 5% total cash back on Lyft rides through 9/30/27.
- Member FDIC
- Earn
What credit score you need for a 0% intro APR card
Most 0% intro APR cards call for good-to-excellent credit, which generally means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher.
Keep in mind your credit score isn't the only thing an issuer weighs. A few other factors can make or break an approval:
- Credit utilization. Carrying high balances across your cards signals risk, even with a solid score. Paying them down first helps.
- Income. The issuer wants to see that you've got enough income to support the credit line you're asking for.
- Recent applications. Opening several new cards in a short stretch can spook an issuer, so it's best to space them out.
Check your score before you apply, either through your bank or a free credit-monitoring tool. If you're not quite there yet, a few months of on-time payments and lower balances can move the needle.
See all our top 0% intro APR cards for July 2026.
FAQs
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Opening any credit card causes a small, temporary dip from the hard inquiry. Plus a new account lowers your average account age. But paying down debt lowers your overall credit utilization, which usually helps your score more over time.
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When the 0% intro period ends, any remaining balance starts accruing interest at the card's regular variable APR. The rate is not retroactive, so you only owe interest going forward. The goal is to clear the balance before that switch happens.
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Yes, you still owe a minimum payment every month during a 0% intro APR period. Missing a payment can cancel the promotional rate, so autopay is the safest way to protect the offer.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.