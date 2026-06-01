3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now: June 2026
I've seen friends wipe out $6,000+ balances and save more than $1,200 in interest just by moving their debt onto a 0% intro APR card.
When interest is "paused," it lets you go full on beast mode with payments and smash out your balance much faster.
But choosing the right card for your situation matters. My team and I track offers constantly -- here are the top picks for June 2026, and why we picked them.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: A super long runway for new purchases and balance transfers
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) won Motley Fool Money's Best 0% Intro APR Credit Card Award for 2026. It's a tool that fits so many different use cases, whether you're moving existing debt or financing new purchases.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, then a 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies. There's a $0 annual fee, no rewards program, and frankly no distractions -- perfect for focused debt payoff.
Here's what 21 months of breathing room looks like if you're using it to finance a large purchase and want to pay off the full balance within the intro APR period:
|Purchase Amount
|Months of 0% Intro APR
|Payment Needed
|$3,000
|21
|$143 per month
|$5,000
|21
|$238 per month
|$8,000
|21
|$381 per month
I typically recommend this card to people financing a big-ticket purchase (like a wedding, a big home repair, maybe a new laptop) -- or anyone with existing credit card debt too. Since the no-interest runway is so long it's perfect for larger balances and people needing extra breathing room to make payments.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
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This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat.Read Full Review
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- Long 0% intro APR offer
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protection
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
- No rewards program
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Rare combo of rewards + intro APR offer
I've personally held this card for almost a decade, because there's no annual fee and it's a cash back workhorse. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) just won our Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 and Best No Annual Fee Cash Back Card of 2026 awards.
While technically it's a cash back card, the intro APR offer is quite good. You get 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months, then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR applies.
Rewards-wise, it earns 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel, 3% on drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery, and 1.5% flat on all other purchases. There's also a welcome offer of $200 cash back after spending just $500 in the first 3 months -- an easy win for most households.
I usually recommend this one to folks transferring smaller balances (think: sub $4,000) who are planning to do new spending on the card also. The intro APR is long enough to knock out a small balance, and the rewards side makes it a good earner for many years to come.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases
1.5% - 5% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
Earn $200 cash back
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The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet.Read Full Review
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- Innovative sign-up bonus
- Purchase and travel protections
- Robust rewards program
- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States!
- Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card: Best for balance transfers only
If you want a card with very generous terms on balance transfers specifically, this is our top pick. The Citi® Diamond Preferred® Card also won our Best Balance Transfer Credit Card of 2026 award due to the combo of low fees and its long intro APR offer.
You get 0% intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases, then a 16.49% - 27.24% (Variable) APR applies.
One standout feature is the balance transfer fee: There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). The intro fee is on the lower end, which really matters on larger balances.
On a $5,000 balance transfer, a 3% fee costs $150. Compared to a 5% fee which costs $250, that's $100 better than what many cards charge.
This card is the right pick if you're digging your way out of a larger pile of high-interest debt and are ready to act fast on a balance transfer. I don't recommend doing any new spending on this card -- not because of the lack of rewards, but because you'll have a better chance of success if debt payoff is your one and only focus.
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases
Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
16.49% - 27.24% (Variable)
Rewards
N/A
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer
N/A
-
This card sets itself apart with one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available — 21 months on qualifying balance transfers — plus a lower intro balance transfer fee of just 3% for the first 4 months. That combination can help you move your balance for less and pay it down without interest for nearly two years. If you want maximum time to get out of debt while keeping upfront costs low, this is one of the strongest offers available right now.Read Full Review
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- Great intro APR
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- No rewards
- Foreign transaction fee
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- 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 16.49% - 27.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
- No Annual Fee - our low intro rates and all the benefits don't come with a yearly charge.
- Buy now and pay later. Split your payment for eligible purchases of $75 or more into a fixed payment with Citi® Flex Pay.
- Get free access to your FICO® Score online.
How to make a 0% intro APR card work
A 0% intro APR credit card is a tool, not a magical fix for your debt. Picking the right card matters, but how you use it matters more.
Here are my general guidelines for anyone attempting a balance transfer or financing a new purchase with a 0% intro APR card:
- Make a specific repayment budget: Just divide your debt balance by the number of months in the 0% intro APR offer. If you make that your minimum monthly payment (on auto-pay) you'll clear the full amount without paying a cent in interest.
- Don't get distracted by rewards: While some rewards cards have intro APR offers, they typically have shorter promo windows. It's much more important to get rid of debt than it is to earn rewards, so be careful getting side-tracked.
- Prioritize debt payoff vs. new spending: It can get really confusing when you "mingle" new spending with existing debt on your card. So I like to advise people to avoid adding new purchases to a card you're using to pay down debt.
The bottom line
The longer you carry a balance at 20%+ APR, the more your monthly payment is just paying the bank to keep owing them money. These featured cards can help break that cycle -- but only if you choose wisely and stick to a real payoff plan.
See all our top 0% intro APR cards for 2026, built for different debt-payoff scenarios.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.