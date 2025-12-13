3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now
A 0% intro APR credit card is kind of like hitting pause during a high-pressure moment. Everything slows down. The interest clock stops ticking. And you finally get a chance to reset your footing before things spiral further.
That breathing room matters. With average credit card APRs topping 21% in 2025, even carrying a small balance can turn into an expensive uphill battle.
A 0% intro APR offer gives you a window to pay off debt or fund a large purchase without new interest dragging you backward.
Below are three standout options you can get today, each excelling in a different area.
1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Built for long-term interest relief
The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest intro APR periods available right now.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). Just make sure any transfers happen within the first 120 days to secure the intro rate.
Why it's our top pick:
- Super long, interest-free runway to attack debt
- Applicable to both balance transfers and new purchases
- $0 annual fee
- Included cellphone protection (up to $600 when paying your bill with the card, terms apply)
If you need the most time possible to attack your debt and make real progress without interest piling up, this card gives you the runway to do it. As long as you stay disciplined and finish the job before the intro window ends, this card can help you wipe out debt faster.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
2. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: A rewards powerhouse with a hidden APR perk
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is primarily known as a rewards credit card. In fact, it just took home Motley Fool Money's award for Best Cash Back Credit Card of 2026!
But what many people miss is that it also comes with a surprisingly strong 0% intro APR offer, making it a rare dual-threat.
You'll get 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and balance transfers, followed by a 18.49% - 27.99% Variable APR.
Perks you'll love:
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel
- 3% cash back at drugstores, restaurants, takeout, and eligible food delivery
- Earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
If you've got a big purchase coming up, this card offers a helpful interest-free buffer while stacking rewards along the way. And unlike many 0% intro APR cards, this one stays valuable long after the promo ends (which is why it's a keeper in my own wallet!).
3. Discover it® Cash Back: Great for new purchases and everyday spending
The Discover it® Cash Back card is another strong choice if your main goal is flexibility. It includes a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases and 15 months on balance transfers, followed by a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR.
Plus, it's got great cash back earning potential. Here's what you get:
- 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate
- Unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases
- $0 annual fee
And the signature twist: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Only available to new cardmembers. So if you earn $300 in cash back, it doubles to $600.
That bonus alone can make year one especially rewarding for anyone putting regular spending on the card.
Always use 0% intro APR cards responsibly
We all know credit cards can be dangerous if you don't use them right. Well, a 0% intro APR card can sometimes give users a false sense of "free money" because they don't feel the pain of interest right away.
Cards with 0% intro offers should be used very intentionally. Think of the interest-free window as an opportunity -- not permission to spend more.
A few quick tips for success:
- Pay your bills on time, every time. One late payment can cancel your intro APR and ding your credit.
- Aim to pay off the full balance before the promo ends. Choosing the longest intro APR period can give you the most time to achieve this.
- Stay within your budget. These cards are designed to help you manage debt, not create new problems.
If you can stick to these rules, a 0% intro APR card can lighten your financial load and help you regain control of your finances.
See all of today's top 0% intro APR credit card offers and find the right fit.
Our Research Expert