3 Top 0% Intro APR Credit Cards You Can Get Right Now

A 0% intro APR credit card is kind of like hitting pause during a high-pressure moment. Everything slows down. The interest clock stops ticking. And you finally get a chance to reset your footing before things spiral further.

That breathing room matters. With average credit card APRs topping 21% in 2025, even carrying a small balance can turn into an expensive uphill battle.

A 0% intro APR offer gives you a window to pay off debt or fund a large purchase without new interest dragging you backward.

Below are three standout options you can get today, each excelling in a different area.

1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: Built for long-term interest relief

The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) offers one of the longest intro APR periods available right now.

You'll get 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers and 21 months from account opening on purchases (a 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). Just make sure any transfers happen within the first 120 days to secure the intro rate.

Why it's our top pick:

Super long, interest-free runway to attack debt

Applicable to both balance transfers and new purchases

$0 annual fee

Included cellphone protection (up to $600 when paying your bill with the card, terms apply)

If you need the most time possible to attack your debt and make real progress without interest piling up, this card gives you the runway to do it. As long as you stay disciplined and finish the job before the intro window ends, this card can help you wipe out debt faster.