3 Top All-Purpose Credit Cards: $200 Welcome Bonuses and 2% Unlimited Cash Back Right Now
Most people don't need a wallet stuffed with five different rewards cards. They just need one all-purpose workhorse that they can use to buy everything, earn easy cash back, and pay no annual fee.
And right now, three of the best ones available are all hitting the same sweet spot: a $200 welcome offer, unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, and $0 annual fee.
Here's what makes each one different -- and how to tell which one is yours.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- best overall flat-rate card
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) just took home Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026. It charges a $0 annual fee and the rewards program is as simple as it gets.
Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
Rewards rate: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. Rewards don't expire as long as your account is open.
Who it's best for: This card is built for the person who wants to win at rewards without thinking about it. If your spending is scattered across different categories -- groceries, gas, subscriptions, online shopping -- and you just want one card that earns well on your purchases, this is the one.
The spend threshold to unlock the welcome offer is also one of the lowest available, which makes it easy to hit even if you're a light spender.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card -- best for carrying a balance transfer into rewards
The Citi Double Cash® Card has earned a reputation for doing two things really well at once. On the surface it's a straightforward cash back card, but it's also one of the best balance transfer cards with a standout 0% intro APR offer.
Welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
Rewards rate: Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
Who it's best for: This card is a strong fit for someone who's carrying a balance on a higher-APR card right now and wants to do something about it. The 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers is one of the longest windows available anywhere -- meaning you could move existing debt here, pay it down interest-free, and start building cash back at the same time. After the intro period ends, a standard 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Bank of America® Unlimited Cash Rewards credit card -- best for a high-spend first year
This card comes out swinging in year one -- and still holds its own after that. Especially if you're already a Bank of America fan.
Welcome offer: Earn $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
Rewards rate: Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
Who it's best for: This card is ideal for someone who's about to have a big spending season and wants to maximize every dollar while it lasts. It's also a nice fit for anyone already in the Bank of America ecosystem -- you can earn a higher rewards rate if you're already a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn. Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
1.5%-2% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This is a solid pick for one-card wallet seekers who want a straightforward, unlimited cash back card – plus a strong $200 bonus & Intro APR offer. It’s a particularly good fit for Bank of America Preferred Rewards members, who can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase, depending on your tier. (The Preferred Rewards bonus does not apply to the .5% first-year bonus.)
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- Unlimited cash back
- Sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Great intro APR offer
- No bonus categories
- Balance transfer fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 2% cash back on purchases for the first year from account opening, with no limit to the amount of cash back you can earn.
- Thereafter, you’ll earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases, with no expiration on rewards as long as your account remains open.
- No annual fee.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Unlimited Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
How to pick the best cash back card for you
There's no single right card that fits everyone, because we all have different spending profiles and preferences.
But here are a few questions worth sitting with before you apply.
Think about how your spending breaks down. If you spend a little on a lot of different things, a flat-rate card that earns the same percentage everywhere is almost always the smarter play. If you spend heavily in one or two specific categories, a category-based card might outperform flat-rate over time. Know your habits first.
Match the spend threshold to your real budget. Welcome offer thresholds range from $500 all the way up to $10,000+ on some high end cards. Neither is better by default -- it just depends on what you normally spend because you'll want to earn the bonus without changing your regular spending habits.
Factor in any existing debt you're carrying. If you have a balance on another card right now, a card with a long 0% intro APR on balance transfers could save you more in interest than the welcome offer is worth. That math is worth running before you decide.
Keep annual fee math simple. A $0 annual fee card that earns 2% is a very hard offer to beat for most people. These cards also pair well with higher-end travel rewards cards to fill in any spending gaps that have low reward rates.
The bottom line
My personal daily credit card is actually a travel rewards card -- but it has a 2% baseline rewards rate. The thing I love most is how easy it is to quickly calculate my rewards. If I spend $4,000 a month ($48K per year), I know I'm earning at least $960 a year without doing anything fancy.
That math is easy, and easy math is something you'll actually stick with. These three cards deliver that same straightforward value, with no annual fee on top of it.
Compare all of the top rewards credit cards in 2026 to find the one that matches your situation best.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresBank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Citigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.