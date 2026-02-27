3 Top Balance Transfer Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: February 2026

Every 0% intro APR card works a little differently. While they all "pause" interest, small differences in intro periods, fees, and rewards can have a big impact on your payoff strategy. If you're trying to clear credit card debt in 2026, the right balance transfer card could save you hundreds (or even thousands) in interest. I've reviewed dozens of balance transfer offers, and here are three standout picks right now. 1. Best for intro APR + rewards: Discover it® Chrome If you want to pause interest while still earning cash back, Discover it® Chrome is a rare gem. This card combines an intro APR on balance transfers with cash back rewards on everyday purchases. Intro APR: Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then the 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Annual fee: $0 This card also features a standout welcome offer: Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year.

Discover it® Chrome Apply Now for Discover it® Chrome On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.70/5

4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.



2. Best for longest payoff runway: Citi Simplicity® Card The Citi Simplicity® Card has one of the longest 0% intro APR periods on balance transfers you can get right now. That's huge if you've got a larger balance and need time to chip away at it without interest piling up. It also just won the Best Balance Transfer Card in 2026 award from Motley Fool Money analysts. Even better, this card skips late fees and won't hit you with a penalty APR if you're ever a bit behind (though I always recommend setting up autopay to never miss a bill). Intro APR: 0% Intro APR for 21 months on Balance Transfers and 12 months on Purchases from date of account opening. After that the 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable) APR will apply, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. Annual fee: $0 If your strategy is slow and steady, the Citi Simplicity® Card gives you time to work your plan.

2026 Award Winner Citi Simplicity® Card Apply Now for Citi Simplicity® Card On Citi's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.90/5

4.90/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 12 months on Purchases Balance Transfers: 0%, 21 months on Balance Transfers Regular APR 17.49% - 28.24% (Variable)

Rewards N/A Annual Fee Circle with letter I in it. N/A $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This is one of our favorite cards for balance transfers. It has 0% intro APR for 21 months on balance transfers and a discounted intro balance transfer fee for the first four months. That combo makes it one of the most generous balance transfer offers we’ve seen. But it doesn't have much ongoing value after the intro 0% APR period ends. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Great intro APR No annual fee No late fees No penalty APR Choose your own payment date No rewards Foreign transaction fee

Card Details No Late Fees, No Penalty Rate, and No Annual Fee... Ever 0% Intro APR on balance transfers for 21 months and on purchases for 12 months from date of account opening. After that the variable APR will be 17.49% - 28.24%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance transfers must be completed within 4 months of account opening. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5). Stay protected with Citi® Quick Lock



3. Best for flexibility: Wells Fargo Reflect® Card The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) might be a better choice if you want coverage for both existing balances and upcoming purchases. It offers a long intro APR period on both. There's also a helpful extra baked in: up to $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your wireless bill with the card (subject to a $25 deductible). Intro APR: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. A 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR applies thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate. A balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies to balance transfers. Annual fee: $0 This one's best if you're confident you won't overspend on new purchases while paying down old debt.

2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Reflect® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5

5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.49%, 23.99%, or 28.24% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.

