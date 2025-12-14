3 Top Balance Transfer Cards You Can Apply for Right Now

Let's say you transfer a $6,000 balance to a credit card offering 0% intro APR for 21 months, and commit to paying $300 per month. You'll wipe out the debt before the intro APR ends and save roughly $1,450 in interest, based on today's average credit card APRs. That's the power of balance transfer cards. They help you press "pause" on interest so you can hammer down your balance and escape revolving credit card debt. Below are three balance transfer cards that offer some of the longest 0% intro APR windows available today. 1. Wells Fargo Reflect® Card: A super long interest-free runway The Wells Fargo Reflect® Card (rates and fees) is built for people who want maximum breathing room. It offers 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers, which is one of the longest 0% intro APR periods available today. (A 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after the intro period ends.) That extra time can dramatically lower both stress and total repayment costs. Just note the basics: You'll need to make on-time monthly payments to keep your intro APR active, and balance transfers need to be completed within 120 days to qualify for the intro APR. Also, a balance transfer fee of 5%, min: $5 applies. But don't let that scare you off -- most people save so much in interest that the fee ends up feeling like a drop in the bucket.

2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Reflect® Card

5.00/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards N/A Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer N/A Bottom Line This no-frills card is a solid choice if your priority is to avoid credit card interest for as long as possible. It offers an incredible 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% Variable APR after). The balance transfer fee (5%; $5 min.) is higher than some cards, but if you want an equally long intro APR on purchases and balance transfers, this card is hard to beat. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Long 0% intro APR offer No annual fee Cellphone protection Balance transfer fee Foreign transaction fee No rewards program

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. 0% intro APR for 21 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 17.74%, 24.24%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate, BT fee of 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Through My Wells Fargo Deals, you can get access to personalized deals from a variety of merchants. It's an easy way to earn cash back as an account credit when you shop, dine, or enjoy an experience simply by using an eligible Wells Fargo credit card.



2. Discover it® Chrome: Long intro APR window, plus cash back This card is great for combining the perks of cash back rewards with a strong balance transfer offer. Discover it® Chrome offers 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers (and 6 months on purchases), then a 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR applies after. Plus, you'll earn 2% cash back at gas stations and restaurants, up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, and 1% cash back on all other purchases. There's no annual fee, customer service is excellent, and as a welcome offer-- which is only available to new cardmembers-- Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. If you're planning a larger payoff project but also want a card that stays useful after the intro period, Discover it® Chrome fits nicely. Think of it as both a debt-reduction tool and a long-term rewards keeper.

Discover it® Chrome

4.70/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 6 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months Regular APR 17.74% - 26.74% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter. 1% unlimited cash back on all other purchases - automatically 1% - 2% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line The main draw of this Discover card is the balance transfer offer, which is one of the best we've come across. Unlike many balance transfer cards, it combines that with cash back rewards. But the cash back program doesn't measure up to what other cards offer.

Pros/Cons Welcome bonus offer Gas and restaurants rewards 0% intro APR No annual fee No foreign transaction fee Low cash back rates

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers–only from Discover. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. Earn 2% cash back at Gas Stations and Restaurants on up to $1,000 in combined purchases each quarter, automatically. You'll still earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Get a 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. Then 17.74% to 26.74% Standard Variable APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Redeem cash back for any amount No annual fee. Terms and conditions apply.



3. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Flexible categories + 0% intro APR The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card offers 0% intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days, plus ongoing customizable rewards. A regular 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable) APR will apply at the end of the intro period. You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice, like gas, online shopping, dining, or drugstores, plus 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases. Earning cash back while simultaneously paying down your debt is a win/win. The 0% intro APR period isn't the longest available, but it's a great fit for those with small balances looking for a long-term rewards card.

Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card

4.80/5

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.

Good/Excellent (670-850)



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.74% - 27.74% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. 1% - 6% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening $200 cash back Bottom Line This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, this card will be even more valuable for you. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

Card Details Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. With the Bank of America Preferred Rewards® program, members can earn 25%-75% more cash back on every purchase. That means the 3% choice category could go up to 3.75%-5.25%. The Preferred Rewards bonus is not applied to the 3% first-year bonus. No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.74% - 27.74% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 4%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Contactless Cards - The security of a chip card, with the convenience of a tap. This online only offer may not be available if you leave this page or if you visit a Bank of America financial center. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

