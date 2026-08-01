3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: August 2026
Want to keep things simple when it comes to credit card rewards? If so, you're like me. That's why I love cash back cards.
Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, and Chase Freedom Flex® (rates and fees) are three of the best options out there. They all earn rewards in different ways, though -- you'll want to put some thought into which one's best for you.
Here are three of my favorite cash back cards available now.
1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on purchases
The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to track or activate. That flat rate is one of the best you'll find on any card -- which is why we named Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.
The card also comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after), plus $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.
To me, this is a card everyone should have in their wallet. Don't have a card that earns bonus rewards on, say, groceries? Or gas? No worries -- just use your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and be confident you're getting a solid return.
It's been a big part of my card strategy for years now, and I don't see that changing soon. It also has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
2% cash rewards
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
$200 cash rewards
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This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before.Read Full Review
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- Unlimited 2% cash rewards
- Long 0% intro APR offer
- Generous cash rewards welcome bonus
- No annual fee
- Cellphone protections
- No bonus categories
- Foreign transaction fees
- Balance transfer fee
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5.
- $0 annual fee.
- No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
2. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Pick your own bonus category
Want to earn cash back on your own terms? The Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is my go-to recommendation for a top cash back card that lets you pick where you earn the most.
True to its name, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards lets you choose your own bonus category each month. Options include gas and EV charging, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, and home improvement.
You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (then 3% after that), plus 2% cash back at at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases; everything else earns 1%.
That means to maximize your earnings, you should put as much of that $2,500 in quarterly spending in your bonus category, not on groceries and wholesale clubs. If you put all $10,000 in annual spending in your bonus category, you're netting $600 in your first year and $300 a year after that.
For anyone who spends a lot in a specific category, the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards card is a smart bet.
Current welcome bonus: Get a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
On Bank of America's Secure Website.
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On Bank of America's Secure Website.
Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
1% - 6% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
$200 cash back
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This card's wide range of extra cash back options speaks for itself, with a choice of six bonus categories you can change monthly for 6% earnings for the first year in the category of your choice. And you can earn 2% back automatically at grocery stores and wholesale clubs. No annual fee and a nice welcome bonus also make this one a winner. Plus, if you're a Bank of America BofA Rewards™ member, this card will be even more valuable for you.Read Full Review
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- Competitive welcome bonus
- Bonus cash back in a category of your choice
- No annual fee
- Great intro & transfer APR offer
- Relationship rewards bonus
- Foreign transaction fee
- Limit on bonus cash back
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- $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category.
- Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- No annual fee and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open.
- Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
3. Chase Freedom Flex®: Get 5% cash back in rotating categories
Willing to tweak your card strategy over time? You can get rewarded for it with the Chase Freedom Flex®.
The Chase Freedom Flex® offers 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. This quarter's lineup includes gas stations, EV charging, public transit, select live entertainment, and United Way donations.
If you max out your quarterly spending, you're getting $300 a year in rewards. You'll also earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
The tradeoff here is effort: You have to activate the card's quarterly categories, and the $1,500 cap limits the bonus rewards you can earn. But if you're willing to do a bit of work, the Chase Freedom Flex® can reward you for it big-time.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
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Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
FAQs
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All three typically require good to excellent credit, which usually means a FICO® Score of 670 or higher. Approval also depends on things like income and existing debt, though.
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Yes, you can hold all three at once. Many cardholders pair a top flat-rate card like the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card with a bonus category card to cover more ground.
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All three let you redeem cash back as a statement credit, direct deposit, or check, typically with no minimum redemption amount.
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Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.