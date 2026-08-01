3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: August 2026

Want to keep things simple when it comes to credit card rewards? If so, you're like me. That's why I love cash back cards.

Right now, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees), Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card, and Chase Freedom Flex® (rates and fees) are three of the best options out there. They all earn rewards in different ways, though -- you'll want to put some thought into which one's best for you.

Here are three of my favorite cash back cards available now.

1. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: 2% cash rewards on purchases

The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card earns unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to track or activate. That flat rate is one of the best you'll find on any card -- which is why we named Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card the Best Overall Credit Card of 2026.

The card also comes with 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (a 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after), plus $600 in cellphone protection when you pay your bill with your card.

To me, this is a card everyone should have in their wallet. Don't have a card that earns bonus rewards on, say, groceries? Or gas? No worries -- just use your Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card and be confident you're getting a solid return.

It's been a big part of my card strategy for years now, and I don't see that changing soon. It also has one of the easiest-to-earn welcome bonuses you'll find anywhere.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.