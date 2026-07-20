3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: July 2026
Want to save with credit cards, but don't want to get a degree in travel rewards-ology? If so, we're in the same boat.
Simplicity is a big part of my card strategy. I've written about credit cards for years now, and my wallet is still full of inexpensive cash back cards.
Here are three great options that can help you save the easy way.
1. Citi Double Cash® Card: Earn a flat 2% on everything
The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of my go-to recommendations for easy credit card rewards. It earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There's also no annual fee, no rotating categories, and no cap on how much you can earn.
Spend $2,000 a month (and pay off your balance in full), and you'll pocket $480 in cash back over a year. That's the power of the right flat-rate credit card.
You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. That's worth noting if you want to save on travel, but if that's the case, you're probably better off with an actual travel credit card.
Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
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Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
2: Chase Freedom Flex®: Get 5% in rotating quarterly categories
The Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is a great pick if you're willing to track bonus categories that change over time. For no annual fee, the Chase Freedom Flex® earns:
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠
- 3% cash back on dining and drugstores
- 1% cash back on all other purchases
The rotating category alone can earn you $300 a year in rewards. Getting 3% on dining is pretty strong too, especially if you eat out as much as I do.
The Chase Freedom Flex® takes a bit more work than something like the Citi Double Cash -- but if you use it right, you can earn a lot more too. It all depends how much thought you want to put into your card strategy.
Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR on Purchases
Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months
Regular APR
18.24% - 27.74% Variable
Rewards 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.
5% cash back offer
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!
$200 bonus
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We love Chase Freedom Flex because it delivers big value with zero annual fee. You earn 5% in rotating categories, 1% on everything else, and one of the easiest $200 welcome bonuses to qualify for. Add in the long 0% intro APR and it’s an easy yes if you want strong rewards without paying to carry the card.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- Lucrative cash back program
- Long 0% intro APR
- No annual fee
- Purchase and travel protections
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening
- 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter!
- 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more
- 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases.
- No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%.
- No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card
- Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.
- Member FDIC
3. Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets and more
Finally, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express earns 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions (then 1%), plus 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). It carries a $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95. (See rates and fees.)
I'm generally against cards with annual fees, just because of the work it takes to cover them. But the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is an exception. That's partly because it comes with $120 a year in streaming credits to save on Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+. Terms apply; enrollment may be required. Use your card for one of those services, and you've already covered the ongoing annual fee and then some.
Plus, spend $500 a month on groceries and you'll earn $360 a year just from that category alone. A 6% cash back rate is one of the best you'll find anywhere -- and getting it in a category like groceries can mean big savings.
If you spend a lot at U.S. supermarkets -- and already pay for a Disney streaming service -- the Amex Blue Cash Preferred is an easy win.
Current welcome bonus offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $300 cash back after spending $3,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $300 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
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- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $300 cash back* after you spend $3,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $3,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do.
- Earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in eligible purchases (then 1%), 6% cash back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions, 3% cash back at eligible U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) purchases and 1% cash back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $10 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
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For rates and fees for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here