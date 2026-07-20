3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: July 2026

Want to save with credit cards, but don't want to get a degree in travel rewards-ology? If so, we're in the same boat.

Simplicity is a big part of my card strategy. I've written about credit cards for years now, and my wallet is still full of inexpensive cash back cards.

Here are three great options that can help you save the easy way.

1. Citi Double Cash® Card: Earn a flat 2% on everything

The Citi Double Cash® Card is one of my go-to recommendations for easy credit card rewards. It earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. There's also no annual fee, no rotating categories, and no cap on how much you can earn.

Spend $2,000 a month (and pay off your balance in full), and you'll pocket $480 in cash back over a year. That's the power of the right flat-rate credit card.

You'll also get 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. That's worth noting if you want to save on travel, but if that's the case, you're probably better off with an actual travel credit card.

Current welcome bonus: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.