3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: June 2026

I love cash back. It's by far the easiest form of credit card rewards in my book. And some of the best cash back cards in 2026 charge no annual fee, so everything you earn is pure upside. Picking the right card matters, though. To earn the most cash back, you've got to match the card's reward structure with your personal spending fingerprint. Here are three that I'm recommending this month, each built for a different type of spender. 1. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card -- for dining, entertainment, and lifestyle spenders When I think about the Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees), I picture a very active lifestyle -- weekends full of restaurants, concerts, or hosting large BBQs for game nights. This card earns 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), plus 1% cash back on all other purchases. It also earns a flat 8% on Capital One Entertainment purchases, which is perfect for snagging concert and event tickets, and 5% on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. It's also a great grocery store credit card, as long as you're buying at regular U.S. supermarkets And since the rewards are unlimited, there are no spending caps to worry about. Who it's best for: Anyone whose credit card statement reads like a social calendar. I recommend it to foodies, people who love concerts and events, or anyone with a stack of streaming subscriptions.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-Time Offer New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies) Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 1%-8% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earn $250 Cash Back Bottom Line Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Early Spend Bonus Dining rewards Entertainment rewards No annual fee Great intro APR for purchases Balance transfer fee

Card Details For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies Top rated mobile app



2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card -- for the flat-rate, no-thinking-required spender Not everyone's spending is predictable. Some months you might buy a lot of groceries and gas, or other months it's home improvement and random Amazon orders (no judgement here). If this sounds like you, the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) is your card. It won our Best Overall Credit Card award for 2026, mainly due to its all-purpose nature. It pays a flat 2% cash rewards on purchases, with no categories to track, no caps to worry about, and a $0 annual fee. It literally doesn't get much simpler than that! Who it's best for: If your spending is all over the map, you'll typically earn more rewards with a top flat-rate card like this. The Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card is the first one I point people to when they tell me they never want to stress about reward rates, categories, or complex reward systems.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on qualifying balance transfers Regular APR 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 2% cash rewards Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. $200 cash rewards Bottom Line This card’s unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases is the highest we’ve seen for a flat-rate rewards card with no annual fee. It also has an incredibly easy-to-earn $200 welcome bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. The intro APR is decent too -- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after). We simply haven’t come across this combination of top perks in one card before. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Unlimited 2% cash rewards Long 0% intro APR offer Generous cash rewards welcome bonus No annual fee Cellphone protections No bonus categories Foreign transaction fees Balance transfer fee

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months. Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter; balance transfers made within 120 days qualify for the intro rate and fee of 3% then a BT fee of up to 5%, min: $5. $0 annual fee. No categories to track or remember and cash rewards don’t expire as long as your account remains open. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.



3. Chase Freedom Unlimited® -- for everyday spenders and occasional travelers The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) took home our 2026 Best Cash Back Credit Card award, and it's one I've personally had in my wallet for almost a decade. It gives you both a solid flat rate on everything AND layers on a few bonus categories with higher rates -- dining, drugstores, and travel booked through Chase. Since there's no annual fee, it's a great entry-level travel card. It earns Chase Ultimate Rewards points which are highly flexible, giving you a handful of redemption options in the Chase Travel portal. Who it's best for: I typically recommend this card to younger folks, as a natural first step into the Chase travel rewards ecosystem. Down the road you can pick up a travel-focused Chase card, and your Chase Freedom Unlimited® rewards can pool together and transfer to travel partners, unlocking a whole new level of redemption value.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC



Run the math on your real spending A simple way to gut-check any rewards card is to estimate your average effective rate. That's the blended percentage you earn across all your spending. Multiply it by your monthly spend, and you can see your annual rewards in real terms. Here's what that looks like across various rewards rates and spending levels:

Monthly Spend 1% Effective 2% Effective 3% Effective $2,000 $240 per year $480 per year $720 per year $3,000 $360 per year $720 per year $1,080 per year $4,000 $480 per year $960 per year $1,440 per year Data source: Author's calculations.