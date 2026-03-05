3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: March 2026

Cash back is my favorite type of credit card reward. And I especially love cards that have no annual fee so everything you earn is pure profit. My top picks this month all have solid welcome offers, no annual fees, and big earning potential on everyday spending. Whether you're a homebody, a foodie, or a road warrior, one of these cards is probably a fit for your wallet. Here's what I'd recommend in March 2026. 1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card -- best for customization If you like control over your rewards, this card lets you pick the category where you can earn the highest rewards rate. Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Cash back highlights: This card lets you choose which category earns the most -- think gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drug stores, or home improvement. You'll earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. After year one, that drops to 3% -- still solid. You'll also earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases, and 1% on everything else. The 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined quarterly purchases in those categories. Who it's best for: Someone with one big, predictable spending category they want to maximize. Maybe you spend heavily on gas, or you do most of your shopping online. You can actually change the category each month if your spending changes. The customization angle is what separates this card from the pack. Existing Bank of America customers may also unlock additional rewards perks.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)

Bonus Offer Earn 6% cash back in the category of your choice -- like dining, travel, or online shopping -- for the first year. Plus, score a $200 cash rewards bonus after qualifying purchases.



Intro APR
0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards
Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.

Annual Fee $0

Welcome Offer
$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening

Pros/Cons Competitive welcome bonus Bonus cash back in a category of your choice No annual fee Great intro & transfer APR offer Relationship rewards bonus Foreign transaction fee Limit on bonus cash back

$200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening. Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice. You'll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you'll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum. No annual fee and cash rewards don't expire as long as your account remains open. Select your card design option when you apply – the Customized Cash Rewards design, or the limited-time FIFA World Cup 2026™ design. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that's currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.

2. Citi Double Cash® Card -- best for simplicity (and balance transfers) Sometimes the best rewards card is the one you don't have to think about. You can just go about your day and earn a solid rate for everything, everywhere. Welcome offer: Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Cash back highlights: You earn 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. No categories. No activation. No quarterly limits. Just 2% cash back, all the time. You'll also earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Who it's best for: This card also has a great intro APR offer. You'll get 0% intro APR for 18 months on Balance Transfers. A 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR applies at the end of the intro period. So it's especially good for anyone who wants to roll over high-interest debt, get some breathing room on interest, and earn rewards on new purchases all at the same time. I love this card for people who want a set-it-and-forget-it rewards strategy. If managing rotating categories sounds exhausting, the Citi Double Cash® Card is your answer.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers

Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards
Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.

Annual Fee $0

Welcome Offer
Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.

Pros/Cons High cash back 0% intro APR balance transfer offer No annual fee Free credit score monitoring Foreign transaction fee No 0% intro APR on purchases

Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back. Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel. Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness. Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases. If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month. There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).



3. Chase Freedom Flex® -- best for travelers who love a deal I'm a big fan of Chase credit cards in general. If you eat out, travel occasionally, or just want high cash back on rotating categories, the Chase Freedom Flex® (see rates and fees) is hard to beat. Welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening! That's the lowest spending threshold on this list. Cash back highlights: You'll earn 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. You'll also earn 5% on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases. Who it's best for: Diners, occasional travelers, and anyone who doesn't mind activating quarterly categories will get a lot of mileage out of this card. The low welcome offer spend threshold makes this one of the easiest bonuses to earn on this list -- perfect for locking in value right out of the gate.

Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)



Intro APR
0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months
0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months

Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards
5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! Plus, earn 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, 3% on dining and drugstores, and 1% on all other purchases.

Annual Fee $0

Welcome Offer
Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening!

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus Lucrative cash back program Long 0% intro APR No annual fee Purchase and travel protections Foreign transaction fee

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. 5% cash back on up to $1,500 in combined purchases in bonus categories each quarter you activate. Enjoy new 5% categories each quarter! 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more. 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Flex® card. Keep tabs on your credit health - Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, real-time alerts, and more.


