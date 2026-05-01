3 Top Cash Back Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: May 2026

Travel credit cards -- you either love 'em, or you love to hate 'em.

If you want an easy way to save with credit cards, you probably don't want to deal with travel portals and transfer partners. You probably want something simple and easy…which is where cash back cards come in.

Here are three great cash back cards worth applying for now that can save you hundreds of dollars a year.

1. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Best for custom category earning

The strength of the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Versatility.

For no annual fee, you'll earn:

6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice (3% ongoing after that)

2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs for the first $2,500 in combined choice category/grocery store/wholesale club quarterly purchases

1% cash back on all other purchases

Note: 6% and 2% rates apply to the first $2,500 in combined bonus category purchases each quarter, then 1%

For you, that choice category could be gas, online shopping, dining, travel, drugstores, home improvement -- you name it. You'll earn 6% back in that category in your first year, then 3% after that.

You'll also get plus 2% at grocery stores and wholesale clubs and 1% everywhere else. Sure, the value of the Bank of America Customized Cash Rewards drops off a good bit after that first year. But in the meantime, if you want a whopping 6% back on however you like to spend, it's worth a look.

Current welcome bonus: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.