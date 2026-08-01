3 Top No-Annual-Fee Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: August 2026
Last week a friend of mine paid $30 more for a flight than she needed to. Her credit card only pays bonus rewards on trips booked through the specific issuer's travel portal, and the portal price was higher. She booked it anyway, just to earn the points.
That trade-off bugs me. The best no-annual-fee cards reward your spending without boxing you into a rigid rewards structure, a category calendar, or a yearly fee.
Three picks stand out in August 2026: the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees), the Citi Double Cash® Card, and the Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express.
Here's what each one does well, and who should carry it.
1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card: Best for travel rewards without a portal
The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earns 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. That includes travel booked anywhere -- directly with the airline, the hotel, or wherever you like. There's no portal requirement to unlock that rate, which is rare for a no-annual-fee card.
That flexibility helped the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card earn our Best No Annual Fee Travel Credit Card award for 2026. Points transfer to Wells Fargo's airline and hotel partners, so you can stretch their value past a penny each. And it charges no foreign transaction fee, which helps on trips abroad.
Who it's best for: Thrifty travelers who book trips on deal sites or direct with airlines and hotels. Heavy diners, commuters, and big streamers will clean up on the 3X categories too.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases.
1X-3X points
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
20,000 bonus points
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This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top.Read Full Review
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- Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card
- Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories
- Cellphone protection
- Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees
- The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value.
- Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases.
- $0 annual fee.
- 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter.
- Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
2. Citi Double Cash® Card: Best for flat-rate cash back and balance transfers
The Citi Double Cash® Card earns 2% cash back on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. That flat rate is about as high as no-annual-fee cards go, and there are no categories to track. It's the one I'd hand a friend who just wants simple rewards on every purchase.
It also carries a long intro APR offer on balance transfers. That makes it a rare two-in-one: a top rewards card and a debt-payoff tool in the same piece of plastic. I've coached plenty of friends through payoff plans, and a long transfer window does a lot of the heavy lifting.
Who it's best for: Simplicity lovers, and anyone carrying a balance who wants to stop the interest bleed while still earning on new spending.
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Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: 0%, 18 months on Balance Transfers
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
2% cash back
Annual Fee N/A
$0
Welcome Offer Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
$200
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This card combines a top-notch balance transfer offer with best-in-class unlimited 2% cash back on purchases. There's no introductory APR for purchases, so you'll need to pay those off in full every month if you want to avoid interest charges.Read Full Review
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- High cash back
- 0% intro APR balance transfer offer
- No annual fee
- Free credit score monitoring
- Foreign transaction fee
- No 0% intro APR on purchases
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- Earn $200 cash back after you spend $1,500 on purchases in the first 6 months of account opening. This bonus offer will be fulfilled as 20,000 ThankYou® Points, which can be redeemed for $200 cash back.
- Earn 2% on every purchase with unlimited 1% cash back when you buy, plus an additional 1% as you pay for those purchases. To earn cash back, pay at least the minimum due on time. Plus, earn 5% total cash back on hotel, car rentals and attractions booked with Citi Travel.
- Balance Transfer Only Offer: 0% intro APR on Balance Transfers for 18 months. After that, the variable APR will be 17.49% - 27.49%, based on your creditworthiness.
- Balance Transfers do not earn cash back. Intro APR does not apply to purchases.
- If you transfer a balance, interest will be charged on your purchases unless you pay your entire balance (including balance transfers) by the due date each month.
- There is an intro balance transfer fee of 3% of each transfer (minimum $5) completed within the first 4 months of account opening. After that, your fee will be 5% of each transfer (minimum $5).
3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express: Best for everyday categories
The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. Those are three of the places most households spend the most, and nothing needs to be activated or rotated. After the first $6,000 a year in each category, the rate drops to 1%. Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
American Express also throws in statement credits on select streaming services. Terms apply; enrollment required. Everything else earns 1% back, with no annual fee (see rates and fees) to eat into it.
Who it's best for: Grocery-and-gas households and online shoppers who want boosted rewards without tracking a category calendar.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
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On American Express' Secure Website.
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Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months
APR
19.49%-28.49% Variable
Rewards Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-3% cash back
Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply.
As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer.
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If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months on purchases and balance transfers (then a 19.49%-28.49% Variable APR applies) and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex.Read Full Review
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- U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards
- U.S. gas stations cash back
- Big welcome offer
- No annual fee (see rates and fees)
- Foreign transaction fee
- High spend requirement for welcome offer
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- Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- No Annual Fee.
- Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%.
- Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout.
- Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal.
- Terms Apply.
Pick the card that fits how you already spend
My friend paid an extra $30 last week because she let her card call the shots. A good card works the other way around. It should reward how and where you want to spend.
Each of these three top picks this month fit a different spender. The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card rewards travel and dining, the Citi Double Cash® Card is a flat-rate workhorse, and the Amex Blue Cash Everyday shines at the grocery store and the pump.
Rewards come in a few flavors, and points are the most common. Just over half of all rewards Americans earn come as points, according to Motley Fool Money research. But the type only counts when it matches your spending.
So pick the card that pays you for the life you already live, and let it earn quietly in the background -- no $30 detours required. See the rest of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available now and find the one that fits your wallet.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresCitigroup is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. American Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Amazon and Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Amazon, American Express, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express, click here