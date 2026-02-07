3 Top No-Annual-Fee Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: February 2026

Fees are a pet peeve of mine. Whether it's a $5 "convenience" charge from a bank or an annual fee on a credit card, I just don't like forking over my hard-earned money for the privilege of having an account.

Good thing there are plenty of great no-annual-fee options out there! And right now, there are actually a few amazing credit cards that can give you strong rewards, useful perks, and generous welcome bonuses -- all without an annual charge.

Here are three I'd recommend checking out this month.

1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for everyday cash back

If you're after a card that blends flexibility and strong ongoing rewards, Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is one of the best no-annual-fee options out there.

Here's what makes it shine:

Welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.

Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Ongoing rewards: Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.

Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. Intro APR offer: Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR).

This card is perfect if your spending is spread across different categories and you don't want to juggle multiple cards. The 1.5% baseline gives you a better-than-average return, and the bonus categories are dialed in for everyday life.