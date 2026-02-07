3 Top No-Annual-Fee Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: February 2026
Fees are a pet peeve of mine. Whether it's a $5 "convenience" charge from a bank or an annual fee on a credit card, I just don't like forking over my hard-earned money for the privilege of having an account.
Good thing there are plenty of great no-annual-fee options out there! And right now, there are actually a few amazing credit cards that can give you strong rewards, useful perks, and generous welcome bonuses -- all without an annual charge.
Here are three I'd recommend checking out this month.
1. Chase Freedom Unlimited®: Best for everyday cash back
If you're after a card that blends flexibility and strong ongoing rewards, Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) is one of the best no-annual-fee options out there.
Here's what makes it shine:
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening.
- Ongoing rewards: Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases.
- Intro APR offer: Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (then a 18.24% - 27.74% Variable APR).
This card is perfect if your spending is spread across different categories and you don't want to juggle multiple cards. The 1.5% baseline gives you a better-than-average return, and the bonus categories are dialed in for everyday life.
2. Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card: Best flat-rate rewards
If you'd rather keep things super simple -- earning the same flat-rate cash rewards on purchases -- the Wells Fargo Active Cash® Card (rates and fees) gets the job done.
In fact, this card just won Motley Fool Money's Best Overall Credit Card for 2026. The simple benefits are applicable to almost every household out there.
Here's what you get:
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 cash rewards bonus after spending $500 in purchases in the first 3 months.
- Ongoing rewards: Earn unlimited 2% cash rewards on purchases.
- Intro APR offer: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases and qualifying balance transfers (18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR applies after that).
This card is the definition of "set it and forget it." Whether you're buying groceries, filling up the gas tank, or covering recurring bills, you're always earning a solid 2% cash rewards on purchases.
3. Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card: Best for flexible bonus categories
If you want to earn more cash back in a category you actually care about, the Bank of America® Customized Cash Rewards credit card is a hidden gem.
Here's what makes it stand out:
- Welcome offer: Earn a $200 online cash rewards bonus after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening.
- Ongoing rewards: Earn 6% cash back for the first year in the category of your choice: gas and EV charging stations; online shopping, including cable, internet, phone plans and streaming; dining; travel; drug stores and pharmacies; or home improvement and furnishings. You’ll automatically earn 2% cash back at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, and unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. After the first year from account opening, you’ll earn 3% cash back on purchases in your choice category. Earn 6% and 2% cash back on the first $2,500 in combined purchases each quarter in the choice category, and at grocery stores and wholesale clubs, then earn unlimited 1% thereafter. After the 3% first-year bonus offer ends, you will earn 3% and 2% cash back on these purchases up to the quarterly maximum.
- Intro APR offer: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the intro APR offer ends, a 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable) APR will apply.
If you already bank with Bank of America and qualify for the Preferred Rewards program, you can even boost your cash back by 25% to 75%.
It's a great pick if you want control over where you earn the most and you're loyal to Bank of America.
Final thoughts
No-annual-fee cards don't mean "no value." They can actually rake in rewards if you use them right.
Whether you're optimizing for your highest spending category or just want that effortless 2% cash rewards back on purchases, there's a card on this list that can help.
Compare all our favorite rewards cards and find your best fit for 2026.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresWells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. JPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase and Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.