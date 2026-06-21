3 Top No-Annual-Fee Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: June 2026

Fees are a pet peeve of mine. Doesn't matter if it's a $6 monthly fee from a bank account, or a $95 annual fee on a credit card, it's never made sense to me to pay for the privilege of spending my own money. I've tested all types of cards for my job -- and I will admit, there are some cards worth paying annual fees for. But there are also a ton of sleeper options that give you killer value, with no annual fee. Here are my three favorites right now in June 2026. 1. Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- for flexible travel rewards The Wells Fargo Autograph® Card (rates and fees) won our Best No-Annual-Fee Credit Card of 2026. Technically it's a travel rewards card, but you can redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. This card earns 3X points on a long list of everyday spending categories: restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. If you spend $1,000 a month across those categories alone you'll pull in roughly $360 in rewards value over a year. Points are also transferable to airline and hotel partners, which can bump up the redemption value. The welcome offer is also great: Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. Who it's best for: I think of this card more like an all-purpose rewards card vs. a typical travel card thanks to how flexible the points are. The people who'll squeeze the most out of it are heavy restaurant spenders, commuters who fill up the tank often, and anyone with a fat streaming and phone bill stack each month. If two or three of the bonus spend categories match where you spend, the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card is a good fit.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Wells Fargo Autograph® Card Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Wells Fargo Autograph® Card On Wells Fargo's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Purchases: 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases Balance Transfers: N/A Regular APR 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3X points on restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services and phone plans. Plus earn 1X points on other purchases. 1X-3X points Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. 20,000 bonus points Bottom Line This card offers unlimited 3X points on common things like restaurants, gas stations, travel, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. This could be a great pick if you spend a lot in those categories. A solid welcome bonus and cell phone protection are the cherries on top. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Strong welcome bonus for a no annual fee card Earn Unlimited 3x points on useful categories Cellphone protection Other cards offer larger bonuses, though they usually come with annual fees The 1x points baseline rewards rate on other purchases, though normal for this type of card, can be beat

Card Details Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions. Earn 20,000 bonus points when you spend $1,000 in purchases in the first 3 months - that's a $200 cash redemption value. Earn unlimited 3X points on the things that really add up - like restaurants, travel, gas stations, transit, popular streaming services, and phone plans. Plus, earn 1X points on other purchases. $0 annual fee. 0% intro APR for 12 months from account opening on purchases. 18.49%, 24.49%, or 28.49% variable APR thereafter. Up to $600 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible. Redeem your rewards points for travel, gift cards, or statement credits. Or shop at millions of online stores and redeem your rewards when you check out with PayPal. Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.



2. Chase Freedom Unlimited® -- winner for everyday cash back I've carried this card for almost a decade, and it's literally the one I recommend most to people who want easy cash back. The Chase Freedom Unlimited® (see rates and fees) also earned our Best No-Annual-Fee Cash Back Credit Card of 2026 award. At the core, it's a flat-rate cash back card that pays a baseline of 1.5% cash back on everyday spending, and boosted rates on dining, drugstores, and travel booked through Chase. There's also an intro APR offer for purchases and balance transfers -- handy if a big expense lands in your first year or if you're carrying a balance. The welcome offer is also an easy win. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening. Who it's best for: I recommend this card to anyone looking for simple cash back on everything they buy. The baseline flat rate is higher than the average card offers, so it fits someone whose monthly budget is a little bit of everything, with no single category dominating. Since dining and drugstores are standout categories, it fits people with larger Rx costs or people who eat out a lot.

2026 Award Winner 2026 Award Winner Chase Freedom Unlimited® Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Chase Freedom Unlimited® On Chase's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR on Purchases and Balance Transfers for 15 months Purchases: 0% Intro APR on Purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR on Balance Transfers, 15 months Regular APR 18.24% - 27.74% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases 1.5% - 5% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Earn $200 cash back Bottom Line The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is the ideal all-in-one card, offering both big upfront value and long-term rewards. New cardholders can earn a $200 bonus after spending $500 in the first 3 months. Plus, enjoy unlimited 3% back on dining and drugstores, 5% on travel booked through Chase Travel, and 1.5% on all other purchases. With the added benefit of 0% intro APR for 15 months, this card is perfect for a one-card wallet. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Innovative sign-up bonus Purchase and travel protections Robust rewards program Great intro APR No annual fee Limited bonus opportunities on everyday spending Foreign transaction fee

Card Details Earn a $200 Bonus after you spend $500 on purchases in your first 3 months from account opening Enjoy 5% cash back on travel purchased through Chase Travel℠, our premier rewards program that lets you redeem rewards for cash back, travel, gift cards and more; 3% cash back on drugstore purchases and dining at restaurants, including takeout and eligible delivery service, and 1.5% on all other purchases. No minimum to redeem for cash back. You can use points to redeem for cash through an account statement credit or an electronic deposit into an eligible Chase account located in the United States! Enjoy 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers, then a variable APR of 18.24% - 27.74%. No annual fee – You won't have to pay an annual fee for all the great features that come with your Freedom Unlimited® card Keep tabs on your credit health, Chase Credit Journey helps you monitor your credit with free access to your latest score, alerts, and more. Member FDIC



3. Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card -- top pick for foodies and weekend spenders The Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is one of the top credit cards for groceries available today. The rewards potential is "unlimited," which is always nice for a card with no annual fee. It earns an unlimited 3% cash back on dining, entertainment, popular streaming services and at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®). Research shows the typical American household spends just over $10,000 on food each year, so that's a potential $300 in annual cash back right there at grocery stores and restaurants. There's also a welcome offer -- Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening. Pretty easy for most people! Who it's best for: The users who'll get the most out of the Capital One Savor are grocery-heavy households, weekend restaurant regulars, and anyone juggling a few streaming subscriptions. If your monthly statement is dominated by those three buckets, this is the card for you.

Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

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= Excellent

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= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Capital One Savor Cash Rewards Credit Card On Capital One's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Limited-Time Offer New cardholders can earn $250 cash bonus after spending just $500 in the first 3 months. Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0% intro on purchases for 12 months Balance Transfers: 0% intro on balance transfers for 12 months (Balance Transfer Fee Applies) Regular APR 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases. Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases. Earn unlimited 5% cash back on on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel. 1%-8% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn $250 Cash Back after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening Earn $250 Cash Back Bottom Line Dining and grocery store spending earn premium rewards, but that’s not the only perk. Earn a $250 cash bonus with $500 spend within 3 months from account opening. With no annual fee and a 0% intro APR for 12 months (then 18.49% - 28.49% (Variable)), it’s a smart, low-risk way to rack up rewards. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Early Spend Bonus Dining rewards Entertainment rewards No annual fee Great intro APR for purchases Balance transfer fee

Card Details For a limited time, earn a one-time $250 cash bonus once you spend $500 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening $0 annual fee and no foreign transaction fees Earn unlimited 3% cash back at grocery stores (excluding superstores like Walmart® and Target®), on dining, entertainment and popular streaming services, plus 1% on all other purchases Earn 8% cash back on Capital One Entertainment purchases Earn unlimited 5% cash back on hotels, vacation rentals and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel No rotating categories or sign-ups needed to earn cash rewards; plus cash back won't expire for the life of the account and there's no limit to how much you can earn 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months; 18.49% - 28.49% variable APR after that; balance transfer fee applies Top rated mobile app

