3 Top No-Annual-Fee Cards You Can Apply for Right Now: March 2026

You don't have to pay annual fees to get great credit card rewards. I've spent years covering credit cards and personal finance, and can confidently say some of my favorite rewards cards today cost exactly $0 a year to carry. Used right, these cards can put $200, $300, even $500+ back in your pocket annually. If you're looking to open a new card in March 2026 and keep costs at zero, these three are worth a hard look. 1. Discover it® Cash Back -- the rotating-category overachiever The Discover it® Cash Back is one of the most rewarding no-annual-fee cards available today, especially if you're willing to activate your bonus categories each quarter. Annual fee: $0 Rewards setup: Earns 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Welcome offer: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. There's no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Who it's best for: This card is a great fit for people who like to maximize rewards and don't mind a little upkeep. If you're the type to set a quarterly calendar reminder and actually activate your categories, you can squeeze serious value out of this card year after year.

Discover it® Cash Back Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 5.00/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Discover it® Cash Back On Discover's Secure Website. Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Purchases: 0%, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months Regular APR 17.49% - 26.49% Variable APR

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. 1% - 5% Cashback Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Discover will match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year. Bottom Line We think this card has among the highest cash back potential for cards with no annual fee. The key is the Unlimited Cashback Match — Discover automatically matches all the cash back new cardholders have earned at the end of the first year . That cash back can seriously add up when you earn 5% cash back on rotating bonus categories each quarter (when you activate them, up to the quarterly maximum) and 1% on other purchases. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Rotating bonus categories Welcome bonus offer Great intro APR offer No annual fee No foreign transaction fee No fixed bonus categories

Card Details INTRO OFFER: Unlimited Cashback Match for all new cardmembers. Discover will automatically match all the cash back you’ve earned at the end of your first year! There’s no minimum spending or maximum rewards. You could turn $150 cash back into $300. Earn 5% cash back on everyday purchases at different places you shop each quarter like grocery stores, restaurants, gas stations, and more, up to the quarterly maximum when you activate. Plus, earn unlimited 1% cash back on all other purchases. Redeem cash back for any amount. No annual fee. Get a 0% intro APR for 15 months on purchases. Then 17.49% to 26.49% Standard Variable Purchase APR applies, based on credit worthiness. Terms and conditions apply.



2. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card -- a sleeper hit for everyday travelers This card is one of those rare all-rounders that's hard to argue with. You get an introductory APR offer, a solid welcome offer, and ongoing travel rewards on every purchase. Annual fee: $0 Rewards setup: Earns unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with bonus points on travel booked through the Bank of America Travel Center. Points can be redeemed as a statement credit toward travel purchases. Welcome offer: 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. Who it's best for: This one's ideal for occasional travelers who want to earn points toward flights, hotels, or car rentals without paying a premium to do it. It's also a smart pick for existing Bank of America Preferred Rewards members.

Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.70/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850) Poor Fair Good Excellent 300-579 580-669 670-739 740-850 Apply Now for Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card On Bank of America's Secure Website. Bonus offer Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card! Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent (670-850) Intro APR Circle with letter I in it. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days Regular APR 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center. 1.5-3 points per dollar Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) Bottom Line If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.

A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons Big sign-up bonus No annual fee Competitive rewards rate on purchases Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers Limited ways to use points

Card Details 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases. Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center. Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions. Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout. 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America. This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.

Bank of America content updated on 2/12/26.

3. Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express -- the grocery earner The Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express focuses on where most families actually spend their money: grocery stores, gas, and online retail. Annual fee: $0 (see rates and fees) Rewards setup: Earns 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. All other purchases earn a base rate of 1%. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit. Terms apply. Welcome offer: Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. Who it's best for: Families or individuals with consistent grocery and gas spending will get the most mileage here. If your weekly grocery run is predictable and you want to put your biggest spending category to work, this card earns without costing you a thing annually.

Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor 4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.

= Best

= Excellent

= Good

= Fair

= Poor

= Best= Excellent= Good= Fair= Poor Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent Poor Fair Good Excellent Apply Now for Blue Cash Everyday® Card from American Express On American Express' Secure Website. Terms apply Rates & Fees Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.



Good/Excellent Intro APR Purchases: 0% on purchases, 15 months Balance Transfers: 0%, 15 months APR 19.49%-28.49% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. 1%-3% cash back Annual Fee $0 Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. You may be eligible for as high as $200 cash back after spending $2,000 in purchases on your new Card in the first 6 months. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Cash back is received as Reward Dollars, redeemable for statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. Terms Apply. As High As $200 Cash Back. Find Out Your Offer. Bottom Line If gas and groceries are big line items in your budget, don't miss this card. You won't pay an annual fee, and you can earn a generous 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, U.S. online retail purchases, and U.S. gas stations, on each category up to $6,000 per year in purchases. A 0% APR intro offer lasting 15 months and the welcome bonus offer round out the perks on this Amex. Read Full Review

Pros/Cons U.S. supermarkets and online retail rewards U.S. gas stations cash back Big welcome offer No annual fee (see rates and fees) Foreign transaction fee High spend requirement for welcome offer

Card Details Apply and find out your welcome offer. As High As $200 cash back* after you spend $2,000 in purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply, and if approved: 1. Find out your offer amount 2. Accept the Card with your offer 3. Spend $2,000 in 6 months 4. Receive the cash back. *Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed for a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout. No Annual Fee. Enjoy 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 19.49%-28.49%. Plan It®: Buy now, pay later with Plan It. Split purchases of $100 or more into equal monthly installments with a fixed fee so you don’t have the pressure of paying all at once. Simply select the purchase in your online account or the American Express® App to see your plan options. Plus, you’ll still earn rewards on purchases the way you usually do. Earn 3% cash back at U.S. supermarkets, 3% cash back on U.S. online retail purchases, 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations, on eligible purchases for each category on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). Cash back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit and at Amazon.com checkout. Get up to a $7 monthly statement credit after using your enrolled Blue Cash Everyday® Card for a subscription purchase, including a bundle subscription purchase, at DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Stream.ESPN.com U.S. websites. Subject to auto-renewal. Terms Apply.

