3 Travel Card Perks People Forget to Use

When you think of travel credit cards, huge welcome bonuses and valuable earning rates are probably what come to mind. But the best cards come with tons of other benefits that most people completely forget about.

Here are three underused travel perks that can save you a bundle on your next trip.

1. Trip cancellation and interruption insurance

If your big trip is canceled for reasons beyond your control, your credit card can probably help.

Whether it's illness, weather, or other covered reasons, trip cancellation and interruption insurance can help cover you when things go south (no pun intended).

With the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card, for example, you can get reimbursed up to $10,000 per person and $20,000 per trip on pre-paid, non-refundable travel expenses. And unlike standalone travel insurance, it's included at no extra cost, just for booking with your card.

Want perks like this for your next getaway? Check out our full list of the best travel credit cards to find one that fits your wallet.

2. Priority boarding and free checked bags

Looking for a less stressful way to fly? Priority boarding lets cardholders get on their flight earlier, making it easier to find overhead space and settle in before they fly.

Free checked bags, meanwhile, can easily save you $35 to $40 per person, each way. For bigger groups, that can mean hundreds of dollars in savings.

Put the two together, and you're looking at a cheap and relaxing travel experience, all for having the right credit card. Look for a cobranded airline credit card for the best shot at finding these perks.

3. Auto rental insurance

Rental car insurance is expensive -- often $10 to $40 per day. But many credit cards offer rental car coverage, helping cover you from theft and damage if you pay with your card.

This perk, often referred to as a collision damage waiver (CDW), covers the rental vehicle itself -- it doesn't cover liability to others, but it can still prevent major out-of-pocket costs. Some cards offer primary coverage, too, which means you don't have to file with your personal auto insurer first.

Rental car coverage is primary and provides reimbursement up to $60,000 for theft and collision damage for most rental vehicles with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card. That's a lot of coverage for a card with a modest annual fee.

If you frequently rent cars while you're traveling, this benefit can mean tens of thousands in savings in the event of an accident.

Ready to save on your next big trip? See our list of the best travel credit cards to find the right one for you today.