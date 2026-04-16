3 Travel Cards That Are $400+ Cheaper Than the Chase Sapphire Reserve

The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of those travel cards where you'll have to pay the cost to be the boss. Yes, you'll unlock more than $2,700 in annual perks -- but you'll have to pay a $795 annual fee, too.

If you don't use the card's perks, you could be in the hole for hundreds of dollars every year. Luckily, though, there are lots of easier ways to save on travel.

Here are three Chase Sapphire Reserve® alternatives that are $400+ cheaper and still offer tons of value.

1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card

In my opinion, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a great travel card middle ground: A premium card without the premium price.

It has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), exactly $400 lower than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. In exchange, you'll get:

A $300 annual travel credit: Up to $300 each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel.

A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus: 10,000 bonus miles, worth $100 in travel rewards, every year starting on your first account anniversary.

A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit: Up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.

Access to 1,300+ participating Priority Pass and Capital One airport lounges worldwide

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

With the first three perks alone, you're looking at a $520 value in your first year. And that doesn't include less tangible perks like the great earning rates (10X miles on hotels!) and airport lounge access.

Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) once they spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Hit that spend requirement, and you're looking at a minimum of $750 in travel rewards.