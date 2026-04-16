3 Travel Cards That Are $400+ Cheaper Than the Chase Sapphire Reserve
The Chase Sapphire Reserve® is one of those travel cards where you'll have to pay the cost to be the boss. Yes, you'll unlock more than $2,700 in annual perks -- but you'll have to pay a $795 annual fee, too.
If you don't use the card's perks, you could be in the hole for hundreds of dollars every year. Luckily, though, there are lots of easier ways to save on travel.
Here are three Chase Sapphire Reserve® alternatives that are $400+ cheaper and still offer tons of value.
1. Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card
In my opinion, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is a great travel card middle ground: A premium card without the premium price.
It has a $395 annual fee (see rates and fees), exactly $400 lower than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®. In exchange, you'll get:
- A $300 annual travel credit: Up to $300 each year for bookings made through Capital One Travel.
- A 10,000-mile anniversary bonus: 10,000 bonus miles, worth $100 in travel rewards, every year starting on your first account anniversary.
- A $120 Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® credit: Up to $120 every four years to cover the application fee for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®.
- Access to 1,300+ participating Priority Pass and Capital One airport lounges worldwide
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
With the first three perks alone, you're looking at a $520 value in your first year. And that doesn't include less tangible perks like the great earning rates (10X miles on hotels!) and airport lounge access.
Plus, right now, new cardholders can earn 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) once they spend $4,000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. Hit that spend requirement, and you're looking at a minimum of $750 in travel rewards.
On Capital One's Secure Website.
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On Capital One's Secure Website.
Excellent (740-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49% - 28.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel. Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases.
2X-10X miles
Annual Fee
$395
Welcome Offer 75,000 Miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening
75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel)
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If you want premium travel perks that easily justify their cost, this card delivers. You’ll get a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, plus 10,000 bonus miles every account anniversary (worth $100 toward travel) — perks that can offset the $395 annual fee.
Earn a 75,000-mile sign-up bonus (worth $750 toward travel), unlimited 2X miles on everyday purchases, airport lounge access, and Global Entry/TSA PreCheck® credits, and you’ve got one of the strongest premium travel cards available today.Read Full Review
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- Big travel rewards bonus
- High rewards rate
- Travel credits
- Easy-to-use miles
- Annual fee
- Other card issuers have more valuable travel rewards
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- Earn 75,000 bonus miles when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening, equal to $750 in travel
- Receive a $300 annual credit for bookings through Capital One Travel, where you'll get Capital One's best prices on thousands of trip options
- Get 10,000 bonus miles (equal to $100 towards travel) every year, starting on your first anniversary
- Earn unlimited 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel and 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- Earn unlimited 2X miles on all other purchases
- Enjoy access to 1,300+ lounges worldwide, including Capital One Lounge and Landing locations and participating Priority Pass™ lounges, after enrollment
- Use your Venture X miles to easily cover travel expenses, including flights, hotels, rental cars and more—you can even transfer your miles to your choice of 15+ travel loyalty programs
- Enjoy a $100 experience credit and other premium benefits with every hotel and vacation rental booked from the Premier Collection
- Receive up to a $120 credit for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck®
- Top rated mobile app
2. Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card
For an even less expensive option, there are a number of great "mid-tier" travel cards, with annual fees of around $100. One of my favorites is the Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card (rates and fees).
The Wells Fargo Autograph Journey℠ Card -- not to be confused with the Wells Fargo Autograph® Card -- has a $95 annual fee. It comes with:
- A $50 annual statement credit with a $50 minimum airline purchase
- 5X points with hotels
- 4X points with airlines
- 3X points on restaurants and other travel
- 1X points with other purchases
Those rewards can be put toward travel, cash back, or gift cards -- basically, however you like to redeem. And if you fly just once a year, the $50 statement credit basically cuts your annual fee in half.
Lastly, cardholders can earn 60,000 bonus points when they spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months. That's $600 in travel rewards, enough to cover the annual fee six times over.
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Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
Regular APR
19.49%, 25.49%, or 28.49% Variable APR
Rewards Earn unlimited 5X points with hotels, 4X points with airlines, 3X points on restaurants and other travel, and 1X points on other purchases.
1X-5X points
Annual Fee
$95
Welcome Offer Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s $600 toward your next trip
60,000 bonus points
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This value-packed travel card earns unlimited 3X to 5X points with hotels and airlines, travel, and on restaurant purchases, plus 1X points on other purchases. It includes useful travel benefits, cellphone protection insurance, and an annual $50 airline credit (with minimum purchase). Its flexible redemption options, including transferring rewards to eligible travel partners, make this a stand-out card for frequent travelers.Read Full Review
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- Generous welcome bonus
- Several bonus reward categories
- Annual statement credit (w/ minimum airline purchase)
- Ability to transfer rewards to travel partners
- Flexible redemption options
- Travel protections
- Cellphone protection
- No foreign transaction fees
- Annual fee
- Limited transfer partners
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- Apply Now to take advantage of this offer and learn more about product features, terms and conditions.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points when you spend $4,000 in purchases in the first 3 months – that’s $600 toward your next trip.
- Earn unlimited 5X points with hotels, 4X points with airlines, 3X points on restaurants and other travel, and 1X points on other purchases.
- $95 annual fee.
- Book your travel with the Autograph Journey Card and enjoy Travel Accident Insurance, Lost Baggage Reimbursement, Trip Cancellation and Interruption Protection and Auto Rental Collision Damage Waiver.
- Earn a $50 annual statement credit with $50 minimum airline purchase.
- Up to $1,000 of cell phone protection against damage or theft. Subject to a $25 deductible.
- Find tickets to top sports and entertainment events, book travel, make dinner reservations and more with your complimentary 24/7 Visa Signature® Concierge.
3. Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card
Finally, there's one of the more underrated travel cards in my book: the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card. This one has no annual fee whatsoever, which means it's (double-checking my math here)...$795 cheaper than the Chase Sapphire Reserve®.
In exchange, you'll earn 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, everywhere. Don't want to juggle a bunch of complicated perks and earning rates? No worries -- just use this card anywhere and everywhere for solid rewards toward your next trip.
Plus, the welcome bonus is super easy to earn. You'll get 25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit) after making at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days from account opening.
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Earn 25,000 bonus points when you spend just $1,000 in your first 90 days — that’s worth $250 toward travel with this favorite card!
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
Purchases: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases
Balance Transfers: 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days
Regular APR
17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)
Rewards Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open. Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
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Annual Fee
$0
Welcome Offer 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases
25,000 points (worth $250 travel credit)
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If you’re looking for a top travel card without an annual fee, this one is tough to beat. It offers a generous welcome bonus worth $250 after spending just $1,000 within 90 days of account opening, plus a simple yet valuable rewards structure: unlimited 1.5X points on all purchases and 3X points on travel booked through Bank of America.
A 0% intro APR period of 15 billing cycles for both purchases and balance transfers (then 17.49% - 27.49% (Variable)) allows you to avoid interest for over a year – a very rare perk for a travel card. And while many travel cards charge hundreds of dollars in annual fees, this one charges $0 – making it one of our top value picks.Read Full Review
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- Big sign-up bonus
- No annual fee
- Competitive rewards rate on purchases
- Great intro APR offer on purchases and balance transfers
- Limited ways to use points
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- 25,000 online bonus points after you make at least $1,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening - that can be a $250 statement credit toward travel purchases.
- Earn unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on everyday purchases, with no annual fee and no foreign transaction fees and your points don't expire as long as your account remains open.
- Earn 3 points per $1 spent on travel purchases booked through the Bank of America Travel Center.
- Use your card to book your trip how and where you want - you're not limited to specific websites with blackout dates or restrictions.
- Redeem points for a statement credit to pay for travel or dining purchases, such as flights, hotel stays, car and vacation rentals, baggage fees, and also at restaurants, including takeout.
- 0% Intro APR for 15 billing cycles for purchases, and for any balance transfers made in the first 60 days. After the Intro APR offer ends, a Variable APR that’s currently 17.49% - 27.49% will apply. A 3% Intro balance transfer fee will apply for the first 60 days your account is open. After the Intro balance transfer fee offer ends, the fee for future balance transfers is 5%. Balance transfers may not be used to pay any account provided by Bank of America.
- This offer may not be available elsewhere if you leave this page. You can take advantage of this offer when you apply now.
You can't go wrong with any of the above options -- but for me, a no-annual-fee pick like the Bank of America® Travel Rewards credit card is right in the travel card sweet spot.
Want even more ways to save? Check out our list of the best no-annual-fee credit cards available today.
Our Research Expert
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresJPMorgan Chase is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Bank of America is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Wells Fargo is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends JPMorgan Chase, Target, and Visa. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.