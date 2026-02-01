3 Underrated Airport Perks of the Amex Platinum (Besides Lounge Access)
The American Express Platinum Card® unlocks access to over 1,550 airport lounges around the world -- more than any other credit card company on the market (terms apply).
But lounge access is just the beginning of what you get for this card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). The Platinum Card® packs in way more airport-related benefits that can save you just as much stress and money before and after flying.
Here are three airport perks that deserve just as much hype.
1. Skip the lines with TSA security and customs
Long security lines and customs delays are some of the biggest travel buzzkills. Waiting 45 minutes just to take your shoes off? No thanks.
That's where expedited screening programs come in. And the Platinum Card® helps foot the bill.
You can get reimbursed for these popular travel programs:
- Global Entry: Up to $120 in statement credits every four years (includes TSA PreCheck® access)
- TSA PreCheck®: Up to $85 in credits every 4.5 years
- CLEAR® Plus: Up to $209 per year for faster ID checks at select airports and stadiums
- Terms apply
With TSA PreCheck® and CLEAR® Plus, you can breeze past most lines at TSA checkpoints. And when traveling abroad, Global Entry lets you skip the passport control hassle and re-enter the U.S. faster.
I've been a Global Entry member for years and it's saved me hours of waiting in lines on my trips home to Australia visiting family. And when coming back home to the U.S.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent
Intro APR
Purchases: N/A
Balance Transfers: N/A
APR
See Pay Over Time APR
Rewards Earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points for flights booked directly with airlines or with American Express Travel® up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year and earn 5X Membership Rewards® Points on prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel®. 1X Membership Rewards® Points on other purchases. Terms apply.
1X-5X Membership Rewards® Points
Annual Fee
$895
Welcome Offer You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
As High As 175,000 points. Find Out Your Offer.
-
The American Express Platinum Card® isn’t just a credit card — it’s a status symbol. With over $3,500 in annual credits like $400 for dining with Resy, $600 in luxury hotel stays, and $300 in digital entertainment, plus VIP access to 1,550 airport lounges and automatic Hilton and Marriott Bonvoy elite status (enrollment required), it delivers prestige few cards can match. The fee is steep, but for those who want the best, the Platinum Card® can more than pay for itself — starting with a powerful welcome offer. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- Substantial spending credits
- Airport lounge access
- Hotel benefits
- Flexible travel points
- Annual fee
- Limited bonus categories
- Spending credits can be complicated to manage
-
- You may be eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Card Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer. Apply to know if you’re approved and find out your exact welcome offer amount – all with no credit score impact. If you’re approved and choose to accept the Card, your score may be impacted.
- Get more for your travels with 5X Membership Rewards® points on all flights and prepaid hotel bookings through American Express Travel®, including Fine Hotels + Resorts® and The Hotel Collection bookings. You earn 5X points on flights purchased directly from airlines or through American Express Travel® on up to $500,000 on these purchases per calendar year.
- More Value! With over 1,550 airport lounges - more than any other credit card company on the market* - enjoy the benefits of the Global Lounge Collection®, over $850 of annual value, with access to Centurion Lounges, 10 complimentary Delta Sky Club® visits when flying on an eligible Delta flight (subject to visit limitations), Priority Pass Select membership (enrollment required), and other select partner lounges. * As of 07/2025.
- More Value! $200 Uber Cash + $120 Uber One Credit: With the Platinum Card® you can receive $15 in Uber Cash each month plus a bonus $20 in December when you add your Platinum Card® to your Uber account to use on rides and orders in the U.S when you select an Amex Card for your transaction. Plus, when you use the Platinum Card® to pay for an auto-renewing Uber One membership, you can get up to $120 in statement credits each calendar year. Terms apply.
- More Value! $300 Digital Entertainment Credit: Get up to $25 in statement credits each month after you pay for eligible purchases with the Platinum Card® at participating partners. Enrollment required.
- More Value! $600 Hotel Credit: Get up to $300 in statement credits semi-annually on prepaid Fine Hotels + Resorts® or The Hotel Collection* bookings through American Express Travel® using the Platinum Card®. *The Hotel Collection requires a minimum two-night stay.
- New! $400 Resy Credit + Platinum Nights by Resy: When you use the Platinum Card® to pay at U.S. Resy restaurants and to make other eligible purchases through Resy, you can get up to $100 in statement credits each quarter with the $400 Resy Credit benefit. Plus, with Platinum Nights by Resy, you can get special access to reservations on select nights at participating in demand Resy restaurants with the Platinum Card®. Simply add your eligible Card to your Resy profile to book and discover Platinum Nights reservations near you, enrollment required.
- More Value! $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit: CLEAR® Plus helps get you to your gate faster by using unique facial attributes to verify you are you at 50+ airports nationwide. You can cover the cost of a CLEAR Plus Membership* with up to $209 in statement credits per calendar year after you pay for CLEAR Plus with the Platinum Card®. *Excluding any applicable taxes and fees. Subject to auto-renewal.
- $200 Airline Fee Credit: Select one qualifying airline and then receive up to $200 in statement credits per calendar year when incidental fees, such as checked bags and in-flight refreshments, are charged by the airline to the Platinum Card® Account*. American Express relies on airlines to submit the correct information on airline transactions to identify incidental fee purchases. If you do not see a credit for a qualifying incidental purchase on your eligible Card after 8 weeks, simply call the number on the back of your Card. Qualifying airlines are subject to change. See terms & conditions for more details.
- Start your vacation sooner, and keep it going longer. When you book Fine Hotels + Resorts® through American Express Travel®, enjoy noon check-in upon arrival, when available, and guaranteed 4PM check-out.
- New! $300 lululemon Credit: Enjoy up to $75 in statement credits each quarter when you use the Platinum Card® for eligible purchases at U.S. lululemon retail stores (excluding outlets) and lululemon.com. That’s up to $300 in statement credits each calendar year. Enrollment required.
- $155 Walmart+ Credit: Receive a statement credit* for one monthly Walmart+ membership (subject to auto-renewal) after you pay for Walmart+ each month with the Platinum Card®.*Up to $12.95 plus applicable local sales tax. Plus Ups not eligible.
- $100 Saks Credit: Get up to $100 in statement credits annually for purchases at Saks Fifth Avenue or saks.com on the Platinum Card®. That’s up to $50 in statement credits from January through June and up to $50 in statement credits from July through December. No minimum purchase required. Enrollment required.
- Whenever you need us, we're here. Our Member Services team will ensure you are taken care of. From lost Card replacement to statement questions, we are available to help 24/7.
- $895 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
2. Get reimbursed up to $200 in airline fees
You know those sneaky travel charges like the $35 bag fee, the $15 wifi pass, the $8 snack box? They add up fast -- especially if you fly with kids.
The Platinum Card® offers up to $200 per calendar year in airline incidental fee credits. That means you'll be reimbursed when you use the card for things like:
- Checked baggage fees
- Seat selection upgrades
- Pet travel charges
- In-flight snacks and drinks
- Itinerary change fees
- In-flight entertainment
- Terms apply
This benefit doesn't cover airfare, gift cards, or frequent flyer point purchases. And it only applies to a select airline that you specify in advance.
But it does take the sting out of all the "little extras" that can turn a budget-friendly trip into a nickel-and-dime annoyance.
3. Built-in travel insurance that actually helps
Is it just me or does it feel like there's a 50% chance something will go wrong with your flight these days? Delays, missing bags, cancelled flights, etc.
With the Platinum Card®, you're automatically covered with travel protections when you use the card to pay for your trip. With a $895 annual fee, the travel protections are truly valuable. Here's what's included:
- Trip delay insurance: Up to $500 per trip if your flight is delayed 6+ hours.
- Trip cancellation or interruption insurance: Coverage up to $10,000 per trip for eligible reasons like illness or severe weather.
- Baggage insurance: Up to $3,000 per person if your checked or carry-on bags are lost, damaged, or stolen.
- Rental car insurance: Coverage for damage or theft when you decline the rental company's collision damage waiver.
- Terms apply
This is the kind of stuff you hope you never have to use. But when things go sideways, it's nice to know your travel credit card has the right protections to save you from serious out-of-pocket costs.
The bottom line
Airport lounge access is definitely an amazing perk of the Platinum Card®. But it's far from the only cool thing you get at the airport.
If you're looking for a premium travel card with serious VIP perks, compare our top luxury credit cards today and find the one that fits your travel habits best.
Our Research Expert
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author's alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
Motley Fool Stock DisclosuresAmerican Express is an advertising partner of Motley Fool Money. Joel O'Leary has positions in Target. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Target. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.
For rates and fees for American Express Platinum Card®, click here