3 Underrated Airport Perks of the Amex Platinum (Besides Lounge Access)

The American Express Platinum Card® unlocks access to over 1,550 airport lounges around the world -- more than any other credit card company on the market (terms apply).

But lounge access is just the beginning of what you get for this card's $895 annual fee (see rates and fees). The Platinum Card® packs in way more airport-related benefits that can save you just as much stress and money before and after flying.

Here are three airport perks that deserve just as much hype.

1. Skip the lines with TSA security and customs

Long security lines and customs delays are some of the biggest travel buzzkills. Waiting 45 minutes just to take your shoes off? No thanks.

That's where expedited screening programs come in. And the Platinum Card® helps foot the bill.

You can get reimbursed for these popular travel programs:

Global Entry: Up to $120 in statement credits every four years (includes TSA PreCheck® access)

TSA PreCheck®: Up to $85 in credits every 4.5 years

CLEAR® Plus: Up to $209 per year for faster ID checks at select airports and stadiums

Terms apply

With TSA PreCheck® and CLEAR® Plus, you can breeze past most lines at TSA checkpoints. And when traveling abroad, Global Entry lets you skip the passport control hassle and re-enter the U.S. faster.

I've been a Global Entry member for years and it's saved me hours of waiting in lines on my trips home to Australia visiting family. And when coming back home to the U.S.