3 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Frequent Travelers Should Know About

The American Express Platinum Card® offers thousands of dollars in annual perks -- which means it's easy to let a few slip between the cracks if you're not careful.

That's especially true when it comes to travel perks. Most people know about the yearly hotel credits, for example -- but did you know you can also get your Uber One membership paid for with the Platinum Card®? Terms apply.

Here are three of my favorite under-the-radar American Express Platinum Card® travel perks worth remembering.

1. An annual $209 CLEAR® Plus Credit

Looking to speed through airport security? With the Platinum Card®'s $209 CLEAR® Plus credit, it's easier (and cheaper) than ever to do just that.

If you're not hip to CLEAR, just know it's a service that uses biometric technology to help users bypass standard ID check lines at airport security. And with your Platinum Card®, you'll get an annual $209 credit to cover the full cost of a CLEAR® Plus membership (terms apply).

To get the credit, just charge your CLEAR membership to your Platinum Card®, and you'll get a $209 statement credit added to your account. It's that simple.