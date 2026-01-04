3 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Frequent Travelers Should Know About

If you've looked into the American Express Platinum Card® before, there's a good chance you already know about the airport lounge access, $2,000+ in travel and shopping credits, and the generous welcome offer (terms apply).

But there's actually a handful of underrated perks that fly under the radar -- and if you travel even semi-regularly, these benefits can really come in handy and go a long way towards justifying the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).

Here's a quick rundown of what you should know and how to take advantage.

1. $209 CLEAR® Plus credit makes airport security way faster

Platinum Card® holders can get up to $209 in statement credits per year toward a CLEAR® Plus membership. Terms apply.

CLEAR uses biometrics (think: fingerprints or eye scans) to verify your identity and speed you through the first part of airport security. It also works with TSA PreCheck® (which the Platinum Card® also reimburses up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every 4-4.5 years) so you can skip to the front of any TSA line during busy times.

Most people skip this perk because they assume it's redundant. But once you've used CLEAR, you don't want to go back.