3 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Frequent Travelers Should Know About
If you've looked into the American Express Platinum Card® before, there's a good chance you already know about the airport lounge access, $2,000+ in travel and shopping credits, and the generous welcome offer (terms apply).
But there's actually a handful of underrated perks that fly under the radar -- and if you travel even semi-regularly, these benefits can really come in handy and go a long way towards justifying the $895 annual fee (see rates and fees).
Here's a quick rundown of what you should know and how to take advantage.
1. $209 CLEAR® Plus credit makes airport security way faster
Platinum Card® holders can get up to $209 in statement credits per year toward a CLEAR® Plus membership. Terms apply.
CLEAR uses biometrics (think: fingerprints or eye scans) to verify your identity and speed you through the first part of airport security. It also works with TSA PreCheck® (which the Platinum Card® also reimburses up to $100 for Global Entry or TSA PreCheck® every 4-4.5 years) so you can skip to the front of any TSA line during busy times.
Most people skip this perk because they assume it's redundant. But once you've used CLEAR, you don't want to go back.
2. Instant Gold status at Hilton and Marriott
Elite hotel status is usually something you have to earn the hard way, by racking up 20+ nights per year at a single hotel chain.
But the Platinum Card® gives you automatic mid-tier status with both Hilton Honors and Marriott Bonvoy just for being a cardholder. Terms apply; enrollment required.
Here are a few perks gold status gets you:
Hilton Honors™ Gold Status perks
- Free breakfast or daily food & beverage credit at most U.S. properties
- Space-available room upgrades (including executive floors)
- 80% bonus points on paid stays
- Fifth night free when booking with points
Marriott Bonvoy® Gold Elite Status perks
- 25% bonus points on paid stays
- Late checkout at 2 p.m.
- Enhanced room upgrades (when available)
- Welcome gift at check-in (points)
These might seem like small things -- but when a $20 breakfast is comped or you get an extra few hours in your hotel room before a late flight, it can make a real difference.
All you have to do is enroll. Once activated, the status stays active as long as your Platinum Card® account is open.
3. $120 in Uber One credits + $200 in Uber Cash
Most Platinum Card® holders know about the monthly $15 Uber Cash credits (plus a $20 bonus in December). But far fewer take advantage of the additional $120 annual Uber One membership credit -- which covers the full cost of Uber's premium loyalty program (terms apply).
Here's what makes this duo great for frequent travelers:
- You can use Uber credits for food delivery -- perfect for when you get back from a trip and your fridge is empty.
- Uber One gives you $0 delivery fees on eligible orders and 5% off rides and food, saving you even more.
- It works in any U.S. city where Uber operates -- helpful if you're traveling for work or just hopping between airports and hotels.
This combo of rides and food delivery makes this perk really flexible. And since it resets every month, there's no pressure to use it all at once.
Find out your personalized welcome offer
One of the biggest draws for new Platinum Card® holders is the potential welcome offer.
Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Not everyone will qualify for the same bonus, but the application process now lets you check if you're approved and see your exact offer without any impact to your credit score. If you're approved and choose to accept the card, your score may be affected.
Curious what your offer looks like? Read the full American Express Platinum Card® review here to learn more and apply.
