3 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Frequent Travelers Should Know About

The American Express Platinum Card® has an incredibly long list of travel perks to go along with its hefty $895 annual fee (see rates and fees) -- so long, in fact, that you might forget about one or two of them if you aren't careful.

If you have the card, you probably know about the $600 in annual hotel credits (minimum two-night stay), for example. But what about $120 a year in Uber One credits? Or $200 a year in airline fee credits? Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

Here are three under-the-radar travel perks worth using on the Amex Platinum.

1. $320 a year in Uber credits

Let's start with maybe the most useful one: With the Platinum Card®, you'll get $120 in annual credits to cover the cost of Uber's premium membership, Uber One. With Uber One, you'll get perks like discounted rides, $0 delivery fees with Uber Eats, and more.

That's not all, though -- you'll also get monthly Uber Cash credits totaling $200 a year. That means you're looking at $320 a year in total value -- more than a third of the card's annual fee, just on Uber perks. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.