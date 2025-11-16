3 Underrated Amex Platinum Perks Frequent Travelers Should Know About

If you've heard of the American Express Platinum Card®, you probably think of Centurion Lounges, travel credits, and that heavy metal feel. But some of the best reasons to carry it are buried deep in the fine print.

These are the hidden perks of the Platinum Card® that often fly under the radar.

1. Cheaper first-class fares through the International Airline Program

This one's easy to miss but incredibly valuable. The Amex International Airline Program offers exclusive discounts on premium-class tickets with more than 20 major airlines. Terms apply.

You can find deals through Amex Travel that often save hundreds of dollars per ticket, especially on long-haul flights. The discount applies whether you're booking for yourself or someone else, which makes it even more powerful for family trips or work travel.

If you travel overseas even once a year, this perk can more than justify the card's annual fee.

2. Share lounge access without sharing your itinerary

Most cards only let you bring guests into the lounge if you're physically with them. The American Express Platinum Card® does something smarter.

When you add someone as an additional card member for $195 per year (see rates and fees), they get their own Platinum Card®, and their own solo access to the entire Amex Global Lounge Collection, with more than 1,550 lounges in 140+ countries.

That means your spouse, parent, or travel buddy can enjoy Centurion Lounges, Delta Sky Clubs, and Priority Pass spots even when you're not flying together. Terms apply; enrollment may be required.

It's one of the few cards that treats authorized users like full members, complete with TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry fee credits and many of the same travel perks. For frequent travelers, that kind of independence is hard to beat.