3 Unique Perks of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card

Published on July 27, 2025

Joel O'Leary

By: Joel O'Leary

Full-Time Personal Finance Writer

Many or all of the products here are from our partners that compensate us. It’s how we make money. But our editorial integrity ensures that our product ratings are not influenced by compensation.

Most people think the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is just a "grocery card." And yeah, 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions is the headliner (terms apply). But the truth is it's got a few sneaky-good perks that a lot of people overlook. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

So if you're thinking about applying, or you already have the card sitting in your wallet, here are a few underrated benefits to look out for.

1. Disney bundle credit: $84

If you're already paying for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+), this one's basically a big discount.

Just enroll your Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and use it to pay for a $9.99+ auto-renewing subscription through DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com, and Amex will give you $7 back each month as a statement credit. That's up to $84 a year. Terms apply; enrollment required.

And if you're not currently a Disney Bundle subscriber, it's a great little perk you can now unlock!

Ready to get rewarded for things you're already doing? Grab the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and get money back on your nightly streaming.

2. Cheaper gas with 3% back

Grocery purchases get all the glory with this cash back card. It's probably the main reason people sign up.

But it's also got a great rate on gas. And there's no limit.

You'll earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) -- a common expense for most people. Terms apply. If you're commuting every day, driving the kids around, or heading out on road trips, those fill-ups can add up quickly. And with this card, so can the rewards.

Ratings Methodology
Award Icon 2025 Award Winner

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
4.80/5 Circle with letter I in it. Our ratings are based on a 5 star scale. 5 stars equals Best. 4 stars equals Excellent. 3 stars equals Good. 2 stars equals Fair. 1 star equals Poor. We want your money to work harder for you. Which is why our ratings are biased toward offers that deliver versatility while cutting out-of-pocket costs.
 = Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
Credit Score: Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.
Recommended Credit Score required for this offer is: Good/Excellent (670-850)
Apply Now for Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

On American Express' Secure Website.

Terms apply

Rates & Fees External Link Icon

Credit Score Circle with letter I in it. Falling within this credit range does not guarantee approval by the issuer. An application must be submitted to the issuer for a potential approval decision. There are different types of credit scores and creditors use a variety of credit scores to make lending decisions.

Good/Excellent (670-850)

Intro APR

Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months

Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months

APR

20.24%-29.24% Variable

Rewards Circle with letter I in it. 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.

1%-6% Cash Back

Annual Fee

$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.

Welcome Offer Circle with letter I in it. Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.

$250

  • This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.

    Read Full Review
    • Big welcome offer
    • U.S. supermarkets rewards
    • U.S. gas stations rewards
    • Streaming subscription rewards

    • Annual fee
    • Foreign transaction fee
    • Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
    • $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
    • Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
    • Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
    • 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
    • 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
    • 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
    • 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
    • Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
    • $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
    • Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
    • Terms Apply.

3. Breathing room with 0% intro APR

Got a big purchase coming up? Or maybe you're trying to chip away at a balance from another card? This could help.

The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then a 20.24%-29.24% Variable APR applies). That means no interest for a full year -- which can be a game changer if you need a little breathing room.

Just keep in mind: there's a balance transfer fee, and you'll want a solid plan to pay things off before the promo period ends. Otherwise, interest kicks in and kind of defeats the purpose.

But if you're smart about it, this intro offer can buy you time to pay down a big expense without paying a bunch in interest.

Still a grocery and streaming powerhouse

At the end of the day, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is still one of the best grocery cards out there.

You'll earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That's up to $360 back just from grocery runs. And another 6% back on select U.S. streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+ -- which adds up fast if you're subscribed to a bunch of platforms.

So between groceries, streaming, gas, transit, and that sneaky Disney Bundle credit, this is a great card for your wallet.

Apply for Amex Blue Cash Preferred and start earning 6% back where it counts.

Our Research Expert

Joel O'Leary
Joel O'Leary icon-button-linkedin-2x

Joel is a full-time Personal Finance Writer at Motley Fool Money, known for his clear, approachable voice on topics like credit cards, savings hacks, and side hustles. He’s been writing about money since 2018 and previously managed editorial content for the How To Money podcast.