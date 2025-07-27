3 Unique Perks of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card

Most people think the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is just a "grocery card." And yeah, 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions is the headliner (terms apply). But the truth is it's got a few sneaky-good perks that a lot of people overlook. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

So if you're thinking about applying, or you already have the card sitting in your wallet, here are a few underrated benefits to look out for.

1. Disney bundle credit: $84

If you're already paying for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+), this one's basically a big discount.

Just enroll your Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and use it to pay for a $9.99+ auto-renewing subscription through DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com, and Amex will give you $7 back each month as a statement credit. That's up to $84 a year. Terms apply; enrollment required.

And if you're not currently a Disney Bundle subscriber, it's a great little perk you can now unlock!

Ready to get rewarded for things you're already doing? Grab the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and get money back on your nightly streaming.

2. Cheaper gas with 3% back

Grocery purchases get all the glory with this cash back card. It's probably the main reason people sign up.

But it's also got a great rate on gas. And there's no limit.

You'll earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) -- a common expense for most people. Terms apply. If you're commuting every day, driving the kids around, or heading out on road trips, those fill-ups can add up quickly. And with this card, so can the rewards.