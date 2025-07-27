3 Unique Perks of the Amex Blue Cash Preferred Card
Most people think the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is just a "grocery card." And yeah, 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions is the headliner (terms apply). But the truth is it's got a few sneaky-good perks that a lot of people overlook. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
So if you're thinking about applying, or you already have the card sitting in your wallet, here are a few underrated benefits to look out for.
1. Disney bundle credit: $84
If you're already paying for the Disney Bundle (Disney+, Hulu, ESPN+), this one's basically a big discount.
Just enroll your Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express and use it to pay for a $9.99+ auto-renewing subscription through DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com, or Plus.espn.com, and Amex will give you $7 back each month as a statement credit. That's up to $84 a year. Terms apply; enrollment required.
And if you're not currently a Disney Bundle subscriber, it's a great little perk you can now unlock!
Ready to get rewarded for things you're already doing? Grab the Amex Blue Cash Preferred and get money back on your nightly streaming.
2. Cheaper gas with 3% back
Grocery purchases get all the glory with this cash back card. It's probably the main reason people sign up.
But it's also got a great rate on gas. And there's no limit.
You'll earn 3% cash back at U.S. gas stations and transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more) -- a common expense for most people. Terms apply. If you're commuting every day, driving the kids around, or heading out on road trips, those fill-ups can add up quickly. And with this card, so can the rewards.
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
= Best
= Excellent
= Good
= Fair
= Poor
On American Express' Secure Website.
Terms apply
Good/Excellent (670-850)
Intro APR
Purchases: 0% on purchases, 12 months
Balance Transfers: 0%, 12 months
APR
20.24%-29.24% Variable
Rewards 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%). 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions. 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations. 3% Cash Back on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more). 1% Cash Back on other purchases. Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
1%-6% Cash Back
Annual Fee
$0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
Welcome Offer Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
$250
-
This card is a smart choice for earning top-tier rewards on everyday purchases. It features a market-leading rate of a whopping 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year), 6% on select U.S. streaming services, and 3% on U.S. gas and transit. Plus, there’s a strong welcome offer: Earn a $250 statement credit after spending $3,000 in the first 6 months. With 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for the first 12 months and $0 annual fee for the first year (then $95), it’s one of our favorite credit cards for a reason. Terms apply.Read Full Review
-
- Big welcome offer
- U.S. supermarkets rewards
- U.S. gas stations rewards
- Streaming subscription rewards
- Annual fee
- Foreign transaction fee
-
- Earn a $250 statement credit after you spend $3,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card within the first 6 months.
- $0 intro annual fee for the first year, then $95.
- Buy Now, Pay Later: Enjoy $0 intro plan fees when you use Plan It® to split up large purchases into monthly installments with a fixed fee. Pay $0 intro plan fees on plans created during the first 12 months from the date of account opening. Plans created after that will have a monthly plan fee up to 1.33% of each eligible purchase amount moved into a plan based on the plan duration, the APR that would otherwise apply to the purchase, and other factors.
- Low Intro APR: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months from the date of account opening. After that, your APR will be a variable APR of 20.24% - 29.24%.
- 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets on up to $6,000 per year in purchases (then 1%).
- 6% Cash Back on select U.S. streaming subscriptions.
- 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations and on transit (including taxis/rideshare, parking, tolls, trains, buses and more).
- 1% Cash Back on other purchases.
- Cash Back is received in the form of Reward Dollars that can be redeemed as a statement credit or at Amazon.com checkout.
- $84 Disney Bundle Credit: With your enrolled Blue Cash Preferred® Card, spend $9.99 or more each month on an auto-renewing Disney Bundle subscription, to receive a monthly statement credit of $7. Valid only at Disney Plus.com, Hulu.com or Plus.espn.com in the U.S.
- Apply with confidence. Know if you're approved for a Card with no impact to your credit score. If you're approved and you choose to accept this Card, your credit score may be impacted.
- Terms Apply.
3. Breathing room with 0% intro APR
Got a big purchase coming up? Or maybe you're trying to chip away at a balance from another card? This could help.
The Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express gives you 0% intro APR for 12 months on both purchases and balance transfers (then a 20.24%-29.24% Variable APR applies). That means no interest for a full year -- which can be a game changer if you need a little breathing room.
Just keep in mind: there's a balance transfer fee, and you'll want a solid plan to pay things off before the promo period ends. Otherwise, interest kicks in and kind of defeats the purpose.
But if you're smart about it, this intro offer can buy you time to pay down a big expense without paying a bunch in interest.
Still a grocery and streaming powerhouse
At the end of the day, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is still one of the best grocery cards out there.
You'll earn 6% cash back at U.S. supermarkets (up to $6,000 per year in purchases) and select U.S. streaming subscriptions. That's up to $360 back just from grocery runs. And another 6% back on select U.S. streaming services like Netflix, Spotify, and Disney+ -- which adds up fast if you're subscribed to a bunch of platforms.
So between groceries, streaming, gas, transit, and that sneaky Disney Bundle credit, this is a great card for your wallet.
Apply for Amex Blue Cash Preferred and start earning 6% back where it counts.
Our Research Expert
We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. Motley Fool Money does not cover all offers on the market. Motley Fool Money is 100% owned and operated by The Motley Fool. Our knowledgeable team of personal finance editors and analysts are employed by The Motley Fool and held to the same set of publishing standards and editorial integrity while maintaining professional separation from the analysts and editors on other Motley Fool brands. Terms may apply to offers listed on this page.
Editorial Note: This content is not provided by American Express. Any opinions, analyses, reviews or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by American Express.
For rates and fees for the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express, click here
Motley Fool Money is a Motley Fool service that rates and reviews essential products for your everyday money matters.
Copyright © 2018 - 2025 Motley Fool Money. All rights reserved.