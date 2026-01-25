3 Unique Perks of the Amex Business Platinum Card

The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is best known as a high-end travel card -- and to be fair, travel is truly where it shines with airport lounge access, hotel credits, and other VIP perks that make travel easier.

But behind the headline features, there are a few under-the-radar benefits that can quietly add thousands in extra value.

Here are three unique ones you may not know about.

1. Earn 2X points on $5,000+ purchases

When you're about to make a big business purchase, one thought usually pops up: I want to earn the most rewards possible on this.

With the Amex Business Platinum Card, you'll earn 2X points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Terms apply. This is perfect for big vendor payments, bulk inventory buys, or even prepaid ad buys or annual software contracts.

You also earn 2X points in select business categories: U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers. Note that purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.