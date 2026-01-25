3 Unique Perks of the Amex Business Platinum Card
The Business Platinum Card® from American Express is best known as a high-end travel card -- and to be fair, travel is truly where it shines with airport lounge access, hotel credits, and other VIP perks that make travel easier.
But behind the headline features, there are a few under-the-radar benefits that can quietly add thousands in extra value.
Here are three unique ones you may not know about.
1. Earn 2X points on $5,000+ purchases
When you're about to make a big business purchase, one thought usually pops up: I want to earn the most rewards possible on this.
With the Amex Business Platinum Card, you'll earn 2X points on each eligible purchase of $5,000 or more, up to $2 million of these purchases per calendar year. Terms apply. This is perfect for big vendor payments, bulk inventory buys, or even prepaid ad buys or annual software contracts.
You also earn 2X points in select business categories: U.S. construction material & hardware suppliers, electronic goods retailers and software & cloud system providers, and shipping providers. Note that purchases eligible for multiple additional point bonuses will only receive the highest eligible bonus.
2. Get up to $360 back for hiring with Indeed
If you're actively hiring throughout the year, this card can help cover part of the cost.
When you enroll, you can receive up to $90 in statement credits per quarter (that's $360 per year) for purchases made with Indeed, one of the most popular online career platforms. Terms apply.
This is a real expense many business owners already shoulder -- so it's nice to see a rewards card give you money back for hiring talent.
Just make sure to enroll in advance through your Amex account to activate this benefit.
3. Boost your travel ROI with a 35% Airline Bonus
When you use Pay with Points through Amex Travel to book flights with your selected airline, you'll get 35% of those points back -- up to 1 million points per calendar year. Terms apply.
Here's what that looks like in action: Let's say you book a flight with your selected airline and redeem 50,000 points. You'll get 17,500 of those points returned to your account. It's basically like getting a partial refund on flight redemptions -- and it makes your points stretch way further.
And when you combine this with the card's $200 Airline Fee Credit (also tied to your selected airline) you're stacking multiple layers of value when you fly.
Is the annual fee worth it?
That's the big question. And the honest answer is: it depends on your business spending.
The annual fee is $895 (see rates and fees), which is a high bar. But the full package of perks and credits can unlock over $3,500 in value per year.
So the real question is whether your business can make use of the bigger credits and benefits of the package.
Another consideration for new cardholders is whether you can easily qualify for the welcome offer: Earn 200,000 Membership Rewards® points after you spend $20,000 in eligible purchases on the Amex Business Platinum Card within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Terms apply.
