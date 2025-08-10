3 Unique Perks of the Amex Platinum Card

You probably already know the fancy headline features of The Platinum Card® from American Express. Flashy stuff like Centurion Lounge access, lifestyle and shopping credits, etc. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)

Well today I'm covering a few hidden benefits that often fly under the radar.

These "quiet perks" can save you from unnecessary fees, make traveling smoother for your family, and even help you get approved for the card without damaging your credit score.

1. You can check approval odds with no credit score impact

Most credit card applications are a leap of faith. You fill out all your info, hit submit, and hope you get approved.

The scary bit is that "hard inquiry" that shows up on your credit report whether you're approved or not.

Well, if you're applying for the Amex Platinum Card, you won't have that worry. With its "Apply with Confidence" tool, Amex will tell you if you're likely to be approved before you submit a full application

And if you don't like the result, you can walk away with zero impact on your credit score.

That's especially valuable for a premium card like this with a high approval bar and high annual fee ($695, see rates and fees). Knowing your odds upfront can save you from risking your score.

2. Additional card members get lounge access (even when you're not traveling with them)

Airport lounge access is by far my favorite flex of the Amex Platinum Card. But did you know your additional card members get their own access -- even if you're not there?

When you add an additional card member (for a $195 per person annual fee, see rates and fees), that person gets their own Amex Platinum Card. And that card grants them solo access to the Amex Global Lounge Collection -- 1,400+ lounges across 140 countries. Terms apply.

On top of that, authorized users get their own credits for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry application fees.

This perk can make sense for adding spouses, parents, or even close friends as additional members who want VIP treatment without needing to travel together. That's not always the case with other luxury cards, where authorized users can have more limited access.