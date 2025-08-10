3 Unique Perks of the Amex Platinum Card
You probably already know the fancy headline features of The Platinum Card® from American Express. Flashy stuff like Centurion Lounge access, lifestyle and shopping credits, etc. (American Express is a Motley Fool Money advertiser.)
Well today I'm covering a few hidden benefits that often fly under the radar.
These "quiet perks" can save you from unnecessary fees, make traveling smoother for your family, and even help you get approved for the card without damaging your credit score.
1. You can check approval odds with no credit score impact
Most credit card applications are a leap of faith. You fill out all your info, hit submit, and hope you get approved.
The scary bit is that "hard inquiry" that shows up on your credit report whether you're approved or not.
Well, if you're applying for the Amex Platinum Card, you won't have that worry. With its "Apply with Confidence" tool, Amex will tell you if you're likely to be approved before you submit a full application
And if you don't like the result, you can walk away with zero impact on your credit score.
That's especially valuable for a premium card like this with a high approval bar and high annual fee ($695, see rates and fees). Knowing your odds upfront can save you from risking your score.
2. Additional card members get lounge access (even when you're not traveling with them)
Airport lounge access is by far my favorite flex of the Amex Platinum Card. But did you know your additional card members get their own access -- even if you're not there?
When you add an additional card member (for a $195 per person annual fee, see rates and fees), that person gets their own Amex Platinum Card. And that card grants them solo access to the Amex Global Lounge Collection -- 1,400+ lounges across 140 countries. Terms apply.
On top of that, authorized users get their own credits for TSA PreCheck® or Global Entry application fees.
This perk can make sense for adding spouses, parents, or even close friends as additional members who want VIP treatment without needing to travel together. That's not always the case with other luxury cards, where authorized users can have more limited access.
3. Enjoy elite hotel status without booking through Amex Travel
As an Amex Platinum Card member, you automatically get Gold Elite Status with both Marriott Bonvoy® and Hilton Honors. No bookings or minimum spending required. Terms apply; enrollment required.
Elite status can unlock:
- Free room upgrades (when available)
- Late checkout privileges
- Bonus points on hotel stays
- Welcome gifts like free breakfast or wifi
The cool part is you'll enjoy these perks no matter how you book your stay -- directly through Marriott or Hilton, via third-party sites, or even a totally different travel rewards card.
Of course, you'll likely want to book through Amex Travel anyway, because the Amex Platinum Card gives you 5X points on all prepaid hotels booked with American Express Travel® (terms apply). Too good!
Is the Amex Platinum Card right for you?
The Platinum Card® from American Express is loaded with over $1,500 in annual perks.
Sure, the flashy stuff steals the spotlight and might make the most sense for you. But don't sleep on the smaller perks. Those quiet little benefits could be the exact thing that makes this card a perfect fit for your lifestyle.
Right now, new applicants can score a massive welcome offer. Apply and find out if you are eligible for as high as 175,000 Membership Rewards® Points after spending $8,000 in eligible purchases on your new Card in your first 6 months of Membership. Welcome offers vary and you may not be eligible for an offer.
Don't miss out. Apply today and find out your welcome offer eligibility.
