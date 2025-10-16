3 Unique Perks of the Capital One Venture X Card
As far as premium travel cards go, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is simple and straightforward -- and that's what I love about it.
There aren't loads of hidden benefits or expiring credits. For the most part, it's just a solid travel card that makes it easy to earn back its $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).
But don't let its simplicity fool you. There's more to this card than meets the eye. Here are three unique perks of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card that deserve more attention.
1. 2X miles or more on everything
There are many cards that earn extra points/miles for travel purchases. Cards that pay 2% cash back (roughly equivalent to 2X miles) aren't unheard-of, either.
But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns up to 10X miles on travel and 2X miles on all other purchases, and that's incredibly rare.
Here are the reward rates:
- 10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel
- 5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel
- 2X miles on all other purchases
Most travel cards have a base rate of 1X points. They might be great for travel purchases (and maybe some other categories like dining), but they're not the best daily spending cards.
With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll earn solid travel rewards with every purchase.
Excellent (740-850)
2. Travel price match
Some people don't love to book travel through their card's rewards portal -- and for good reason. The prices are not always the best you can find.
Well I have great news: With smart tools like price prediction, price matching and more, get Capital One Travel's best prices on thousands of flights, hotels and rental cars.
You don't have to choose between getting the best price or earning a lot of miles through Capital One Travel. You can have your cake and eat it, too.
3. The most easily recouped annual fee I've ever seen
Some premium travel cards -- like the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and the American Express Platinum Card® -- are starting to look like high-priced coupon books. They offer a lot of value, but they come with steep annual fees that take effort to earn back. That means you need to spend money at certain stores, restaurants, hotels, and so on.
Not so with the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees). Here's how.
- Annual fee: $395 (see rates and fees)
- Annual travel credit: $300 for bookings through Capital One Travel
- Anniversary bonus: 10,000 miles (worth $100 toward travel) every year, starting on your first account anniversary
The other perks and miles you earn are icing on the cake.
True, it takes a year to get your first anniversary bonus. Fortunately, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card's welcome offer should be more than enough to tide you over: 75,000 Miles (worth $750 in travel) when you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening.
And let's not forget that the card comes with access to Capital One Lounges and Priority Pass™ lounges. That alone is worth several hundred dollars per year, if you use it.
A simple travel card with sneaky value
The Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card doesn't come with all the flashy perks of some travel cards. What it does offer is a unique mix of simplicity and value. If you want to earn big travel rewards without bending over backward to justify your annual fee, then this is the card for you.
Want to get your hands on this top-tier travel card? Click here to see our full Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card review and apply now.
Our Research Expert
