3 Unique Perks of the Capital One Venture X Card

As far as premium travel cards go, the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) is simple and straightforward -- and that's what I love about it.

There aren't loads of hidden benefits or expiring credits. For the most part, it's just a solid travel card that makes it easy to earn back its $395 annual fee (see rates and fees).

But don't let its simplicity fool you. There's more to this card than meets the eye. Here are three unique perks of the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card that deserve more attention.

1. 2X miles or more on everything

There are many cards that earn extra points/miles for travel purchases. Cards that pay 2% cash back (roughly equivalent to 2X miles) aren't unheard-of, either.

But the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card earns up to 10X miles on travel and 2X miles on all other purchases, and that's incredibly rare.

Here are the reward rates:

10X miles on hotels and rental cars booked through Capital One Travel

5X miles on flights and vacation rentals booked through Capital One Travel

2X miles on all other purchases

Most travel cards have a base rate of 1X points. They might be great for travel purchases (and maybe some other categories like dining), but they're not the best daily spending cards.

With the Capital One Venture X Rewards Credit Card, you'll earn solid travel rewards with every purchase.